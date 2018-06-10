Victoria Beckham Steps Out With Husband David After Shutting Down Split Rumors: Pics

Victoria and David Beckham's relationship appears stronger than ever.

On Sunday, the couple attended the Kent and Curwen fashion show at London Fashion Week Men's, a label David has collaborated with in recent years. Victoria, 44, and David, 43, sat with British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

Stuart Wilson/BFC/Getty Images

Victoria, who stunned in a striped white dress and yellow heels, also Instagrammed a sweet moment of her and David holding hands.

"#momentcaptured ❤ 📷 @katrinaisrael," she wrote.

#momentcaptured ❤ 📷 @katrinaisrael A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jun 10, 2018 at 8:02am PDT

On Friday, Victoria and David shut down rumors they're headed for a divorce. A rep for Victoria told ET that the married couple of nearly 19 years are "not divorcing or splitting, and reports to the contrary are false."

“It is absolutely not true,” a rep for the couple also told ET.

David and Victoria have been married since 1999 and share four children together -- sons Brooklyn, Cruz and Romeo, and daughter Harper. In April, David called Victoria an "amazing mummy" in an Instagram post for her birthday. The couple was also spotted kissing at Victoria's New York Fashion Week show in February.

Last year, Victoria referred to her husband as her "soulmate."

Watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

David and Victoria Beckham Address 'False' Divorce Rumors

Victoria Beckham Shares Hilarious Photo of Daughter Harper in a David Beckham Mask: Pic!

Victoria Beckham Gives Her Take on Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress