David and Victoria Beckham Address 'False' Divorce Rumors

David and Victoria Beckham are shooting down divorce rumors.

Despite the rampant talk, a rep for Victoria tells ET that the married couple of nearly 19 years are "not divorcing or splitting, and reports to the contrary are false."

“It is absolutely not true,” a rep for the couple adds to ET.

The mom of four took to Instagram early Friday to share a photo of herself hugging their daughter, 6-year-old Harper.

"Morning cuddles x So much love," she wrote. "We love and miss u @davidbeckham."

The pair have been married since 1999 and recently attended the royal wedding. In April, David called Victoria an "amazing mummy" in an Instagram post for her birthday. The couple was also spotted kissing at Victoria's New York Fashion Week show in February.

On Valentine's Day, Victoria posted a sweet snap cuddling with David. "Happy Valentine’s Day x Love u so much @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #harper," she wrote.

Here's what Victoria had to say about her relationship with "her soulmate" last year:

