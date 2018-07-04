Kim Kardashian Shares Throwback Fourth Of July Snap of Kylie and Kendall Jenner as Kids -- See the Pic!

Kim Kardashian West is celebrating the Fourth of July with some amazing throwback pics!

The 37-year-old reality star and businesswoman shared the adorable snaps from her family’s 2008 celebration on her app Wednesday.

One shot is of a white swimsuit and K-initial necklace clad Kim pushing her hair back in the pool while doing her best smize for the camera. The other photo shows the mom-of-three with younger sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner and a special guest — former Cheetah Girl Adrienne Bailon.

Kim Kardashian West's app

Kim Kardashian West's app

“Since it's the Fourth of July, I wanted to throw it back to these pictures we took in 2008 when we had a pool party,” Kim wrote on the app. “Such fun memories! We made a cake and everyone got thrown in the pool, lol. I hope everyone has a great Fourth of July today!”

Kim also took to her Instagram Story to recognize the holiday. With a firecracker popsicle in hand and while donning a one-piece American flag swimsuit, a flag fanny pack and red white and blue star necklaces, the reality star was decked out.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Paris Hilton and New Kids on the Block also celebrated the day with throwback shots. The former Simple Life star is seen posing with Nicole Richie in jean mini-skirts in front of a flag background in the pics she shared. Meanwhile, the ‘90s band released a priceless flag background pic too.

Happy 4th of July! 🎉🎉🇺🇸🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/2uzYZ2Tr32 — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) July 4, 2018

Happy Birthday, America. Enjoy your #FourthOfJuly, everyone! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/sWrkK1tj7C — New Kids on the Block (@NKOTB) July 4, 2018

Other stars got in on the holiday action as well. Rita Orta posted a lingerie snap, Ashley Tisdale opted to celebrate with a flag doughnut and Heidi Klum posted a video of herself at the statue of liberty.

Happy 4th to all my Americano’s 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/h9cRpJ9eKM — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) July 4, 2018

🇺🇸❤️🗽 A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Jul 4, 2018 at 12:30pm PDT

Watch the video below to see how stars celebrated in years past!

