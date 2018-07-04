Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Celebrate the Fourth of July After Arrest Drama

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his ex-girlfriend, Jen Harley, are letting bygones (and intense legal drama) be bygones for the Fourth of July.

The Jersey Shore star took to his Instagram story on Wednesday to share a super patriotic, and seemingly romantic, snapshot of himself and Harley celebrating America's 242nd birthday.

In the pic, Ortiz-Magro and Harley are sitting side-by-side, cheek-to-cheek, while rocking red, white, and blue clothes, along with a little plastic duck painted to look like an American flag.

"Happy Independence Day," the 32-year-old reality star added to the pic, along with a bunch of patriotic hearts above the pair's heads.

The smiling snapshot of the couple --who also share a 3-month-old daughter, Ariana Sky -- comes just over a week after Harley was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on one count of misdemeanor domestic battery after allegedly dragging him with a car.

Police confirmed the news of Harley's arrest and $3,000 bond to ET, but could not confirm reports that Harley actually dragged Ortiz-Magro with her vehicle.

The charge stems from an alleged fight between the two as they drove home from a barbecue. Ortiz-Magro reportedly demanded Harley pull over, at which point she allegedly took off driving while he was caught in the seatbelt.

The pair's troubles have spilled into the public eye multiple times over the past few months, following the birth of their little girl in April.

The pair publically split after a huge argument allegedly got physical and made its way to social media. Harley shared a clip of their screaming fight to her Instagram story, and Ortiz-Magro later released an apology for his behavior.

In May, the pair seemed to have made amends, when Ortiz-Magro shared a sweet snapshot of Harley in celebration of Mother's Day. Now, it seems they may have made up once again following their fight that led to her arrest.

Although fans apparently don't know the extent of the drama. Recently, the cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation teased to ET that there's more drama to come for the tumultuous couple on the second season of the series. For more on the show, watch the video below.

