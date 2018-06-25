Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Ex Jen Harley Arrested After Allegedly Dragging 'Jersey Shore' Star With Car

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's ex-girlfriend has been arrested on a domestic battery charge after allegedly dragging him with a car, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to ET.

Jen Harley, 31, was held in the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas on $3,000 bond on one count of misdemeanor domestic battery.Authorities said Harley made bail and is already out of custody.

The charge stems from an alleged fight between the two as they drove home from a barbecue. Ortiz-Magro reportedly demanded Harley pull over, at which point she allegedly took off driving while he was caught in the seat belt.

Police could not confirm reports that Harley actually dragged Ortiz-Magro with her vehicle.

According to police, officers were sent out after receiving a call at 10:22 p.m. about a suspicious vehicle. A bystander said he was calling to report a car with two flat tires, and that a bleeding man was standing outside the vehicle trying to pull a female out of the driver's seat. Police said that the male victim had suffered minor injuries.

ET has reached out to Ortiz-Magro and Harley's reps.

The pair's troubles have spilled into the public eye multiple times over the past few months. While they welcomed their first child, Ariana Sky, in April, their problems were exposed quickly thereafter.

A few weeks following Ariana's arrival, they reportedly split after a fight allegedly got physical and made its way to social media, with Ortiz-Magro calling Harley a "natural born HOE," and Harley in turn saying, "When your man goes all Rob Kardashian on you," referencing Kardashian's public fight with Blac Chyna in December 2016 when the two were still dating. Harley even went live on Instagram at one point, documenting one of their arguments. After the feud, Magro-Ortiz made a public apology.

In May, there was speculation that the couple may have been working on a reconciliation when Ortiz-Magro posted a sweet and playful Mother's Day Instagram Story of Harley sleeping in bed.

As if that weren't enough, the cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation has teased that there's more drama to come for Ortiz-Magro and Harley on the second season of the series.

