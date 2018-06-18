'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Teases How Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Will Overcome Jen Harley Drama (Exclusive)

The cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation are speaking out about the drama between Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley.

The two, who welcomed a daughter named Ariana in April, have been embroiled in conflict and a cheating scandal, which has played out on-screen in the reboot of the MTV series.

In the most recent episode, Ortiz-Magro was seen breaking down in tears while dealing with everything and the cast say there’s still more of the story to play out on screens in season two.

“The thing that's cool about our show is there's no script,” Pauly D said while the cast talked to ET’s Katie Krause about their experience with reuniting the Shore family, where things will go moving forward, as well as their hopes of the show being considered for Emmy nominations for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and Casting For A Reality Program.

“That's real life -- that's a guy going through some real life things,” the 37-year-old DJ added. “He had to deal with some temptations in Miami. How he dealt with those -- [other] people do [too] … they just don't document it on TV. [Viewers] got to live that with him and that's a struggle he's dealing with.”

Mike Sorrentino, aka The Situation, added that the cast is “rooting for him.”

Asked whether they agree with people suggesting Ortiz-Magro should take a break from filming while he deals with his personal issues, Vinny Guadagnino hinted that the story may take as positive turn in future episodes. “We can’t really comment on all that stuff ‘cause you're going to see a lot of that play out in the next season,” Guadagnino said. “There might be some positive stuff to go with it.”

“We really dive into that in the filming, this season,” confirmed Sorrentino, teasing the upcoming new season.

Sorrentino also shared how the group are supporting Ortiz-Magro through the difficult times.

“We've all taken turns and given him some awesome advice and we're proud of him,” he said. “So we’re excited for you guys to see exactly some of the steps that he decided to take.”

As for how Ortiz-Magro’s relationship with Harley is now, Guadagnino simply said, “We support them, we love them and you’ll have to see how everything plays out in season two.”

