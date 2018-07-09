How Selena Gomez Feels About Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Engagement (Exclusive)

Selena Gomez isn't letting news of ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber's engagement to Hailey Baldwin affect the great place in life she's currently in, a source tells ET.

Bieber, 24, proposed to Baldwin, 21, on Saturday night while the couple was staying at a resort in the Bahamas. But despite Gomez dating Bieber on and off since 2010, our source says that the "Wolves" singer is completely unbothered by his engagement.

“She does not care at all,” the source says. “What they do with their lives does not impact her. Selena is in such a great place and is surrounding herself with good positive people, and Justin and Hailey’s happiness doesn’t take away from her own happiness.”

The source notes that 25-year-old Gomez has pared things down lately -- including the people she spends time with and the projects she takes on. According to the source, Gomez also doesn’t get caught up in the Hollywood drama like she used to and doesn’t have a malicious bone in her, wanting nothing but happiness for Bieber and Baldwin.

“Things just roll off her back now," the source says. "She has a much better perspective on life now that she’s removed herself from the Hollywood bubble."

Indeed, Gomez did appear to be pretty relaxed on Sunday after news broke of Bieber's proposal, when she took a boat cruise in New York with her friends. The singer smiled while rocking a bikini in a photo and videos posted by her pals on social media, getting some sun while lounging on a chair.

In May, a source told ET that Gomez is happy, healthy and on "better terms" with her mother, Mandy Teefey -- who wasn't shy about not always approving of the "Sorry" singer -- after splitting from Bieber. Gomez and Bieber rekindled their romance late last year, but cooled off again in March.

"Selena’s focus right now is herself, 100 percent," the source said after their latest breakup. "Right now it’s working for her. She’s got new music coming out, she’s been working on some brand campaigns, and most significantly, she’s on better terms with her mother."

"There’s no bad blood between her and Justin," the source added. "They will always be incredibly important to each other, but they both know that right now Selena doesn’t have it in her to be in a serious relationship -- especially one that causes stress and drama in her life."

ET spoke with Gomez last month at the Los Angeles premiere of her latest film, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, where she talked about why it was so important for her to de-stress her life after an eventful past year, which included a life-saving kidney transplant.

"In general, I think it's important just to remain positive," Gomez told ET. "I'm at that age where I think that's what matters, is making sure I'm healthy, and people are happy that I love."

