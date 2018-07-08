Selena Gomez Enjoys Relaxing Boat Cruise After Justin Bieber Gets Engaged to Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber’s ex Selena Gomez looks entirely unbothered after reports surfaced that he got engaged to Hailey Baldwin.

The “Wolves” songstress is spending the weekend cruising around waters off New York City while Bieber is in the Bahamas. Several photos and videos have surfaced of her happily lounging on a luxurious boat while wearing a blue-and-white bikini on Sunday, after word got out that her famous ex is set to walk down the aisle.

bestfriendddddd A post shared by Theresa Marie Mingus (@tmarie247) on Jul 8, 2018 at 12:26pm PDT

In one video, Gomez’s boat revs past Liberty Island, home of the Statue of Liberty, as she does some sunbathing. In another, she and her friends coax all the guys aboard to jump out into the water.

Selena Gomez with Friends on a boat in New York [July 8]



👙 @selenagomez con Amigos en un barco en Nueva York [Julio 8] pic.twitter.com/YSC8obMarf — Selena Gomez News (@_selenagomezecu) July 8, 2018

You can hear Selena Gomez's voice in the background



📹 Puedes escuchar la voz de @selenagomez al fondo pic.twitter.com/62xXAjcbmm — Selena Gomez News (@_selenagomezecu) July 8, 2018

It’s no secret that Bieber and Gomez’s years-long, on-again, off-again romance has taken a toll on the songstress. Although they appeared to be going strong on his birthday, March 1, signs soon began to surface that they were parting ways again. At first, it was just a “break,” but when Bieber was spotted with Baldwin in June, a breakup was apparent.

However, according to ET’s sources, Gomez’s well-being has improved since parting ways with Bieber, including her once-rocky relationship with her mother, Mandy Teefey, who did not approve of the relationship.

"Selena’s focus right now is herself, 100 percent,” a source revealed in May. “Right now it’s working for her. She’s got new music coming out, she’s been working on some brand campaigns, and most significantly, she’s on better terms with her mother."

The source added that, despite their romance fizzling yet again, Gomez has no problem with Bieber and how they left things. "There’s no bad blood between her and Justin," the source added. "They will always be incredibly important to each other, but they both know that right now Selena doesn’t have it in her to be in a serious relationship -- especially one that causes stress and drama in her life."

Bieber reportedly popped the question with Baldwin on Saturday night while they were staying at a resort in the Bahamas. After doing some salsa dancing, the pop star’s security demanded that everyone put their cell phones away because “something special was about to happen,” according to TMZ.

That’s when he reportedly asked for her hand in marriage.

