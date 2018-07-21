Emma Stone Reunites With Taylor Swift at Her New Jersey Concert -- See the Pics!

Emma Stone was ready to "Shake It Off!"

The Battle of the Sexes star reunited with her old pal, Taylor Swift, at the singer's concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Friday night. Stone, who has been friends with Swift since before her Easy A days, was spotted by fans as she hung out with a few other famous friends of Swift's: Gigi Hadid and Jack Antonoff.

The crew clearly had a good time, as a Swiftie caught Hadid skipping out of their section. The 23-year-old model also praised her friend on her Instagram Story, sharing a video of her performance of "Delicate."

GIGI HADID & EMMA STONE WIG pic.twitter.com/uPFMnJrFUd — emily (@ididsomethngbad) July 21, 2018

Interestingly enough, Stone will soon share the screen with Swift's boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, as the two play love interests in the period piece, The Favourite. The film, set to hit theaters in November, stars Stone as a servant character, who uses her relationship with Alwyn to advance her social status.

The actress likely knew about Swift's relationship with Alwyn long before her fans, as the GRAMMY winner revealed in a 2012 interview with Harper's Bazaar that her talks with Stone often revolved around their love lives (and curiously not upcoming projects).

"We never talk about fashion, about career, about our ambitions or our projects," Swift said. "We just talk about relationships, feelings, love, and boys."

Stone was rumored to be dating Saturday Night Live writer Dave McCary last fall. See more in the video below.

