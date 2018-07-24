Katie Holmes Just Wore the Chicest Work Outfit That's Professional and Stylish -- Shop Her Look!

Work outfit inspiration is always welcome, as we can't count how many times we find ourselves blankly staring into our closets in the morning. Allow Katie Holmes to demonstrate how to wear professional clothes and accessories with style in her latest look for the premiere of The Wife in Los Angeles on Monday.

Teaming a white blazer, silk blouse and dark gray trousers by Isabel Marant with classic suede pumps from Manolo Blahnik, the actress nailed the polished, chic aesthetic. Each is a timeless, elevated piece that can be styled with a variety of other items, but when combined, the result is an easy, tried-and-true outfit formula that's foolproof for the office.

Presley Ann/Getty Images

Her straight-leg pants boast a roomier silhouette than traditional tapered trousers, lending a touch of effortless, of-the-moment cool to the corporate-friendly ensemble. It's also a fantastic option for the summer, and works well into fall as a transitional outfit. Channel Holmes' working girl style ahead by shopping our budget-friendly edit below.

H&M

H&M Jacket $50

Massimo Dutti

Massimo Dutti Textured Weave Top With Bib $75

Aritzia

Wilfred Antibes Pant $145 $55

Aldo

Aldo Acedda Pumps $80

