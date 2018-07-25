Jessica Alba Proves the Blazer-and-Jean Combo Is the Chicest and Easiest Outfit You Can Wear
When you like something, you wear it multiple times. This was the case for actress and businesswoman Jessica Alba as she was spotted wearing the blazer-and-jean combo twice in a row in New York City.
This pairing has been a go-to uniform for many stylish women (Princess Diana was a fan!) It's polished, easy and most likely everyone owns the two wardrobe staples. The sleek jacket teamed with denim strikes the ideal balance of being office-appropriate and casual cool. Not only is it perfect for work, the outfit complements any occasion whether you're heading to brunch with friends or a meeting.
See her looks ahead and recreate it with our budget-friendly picks below.
The Honest Company founder has a knack for accessorizing and, with a versatile sartorial canvas that is the blazer-and-jean combo, she further elevated her The Row topper, Re/Done jeans and Saint Laurent platform sandals with trendy add-ons like her Marc Cross straw bag and MaxMara rectangular sunglasses. We love that she donned a simple white tee underneath, which never fails to complement the chic combo.
Loft Ponte Blazer $118
Lacausa Dream Tee $66
Everlane The Cheeky Straight Jean $68
Steve Madden Madeline $100
Quay See Me Smile $55
Frankie Shop Round Straw Clutch Bag $85
For her second look, Alba chose an unraveled hem jean from Re/Done and a checked 3.1 Phillip Lim style for the blazer with a gray tee underneath. She tied a camel-colored cashmere sweater from Vince around the shoulders for a preppy effect, and finished off with of-the-moment chunky dad sneakers from Celine and oversize cat-eye sunnies by MaxMara.
H&M+ Pattern-Weave Jacket $50
Goldie Elbow Sleeve Rib Tee $80
Reformation Fawcett Jean $128
Schutz Lace Up Sneakers $195
J.Crew Everyday Cashmere Crewneck Sweater $98
Charles & Keith Basic Trapeze Bag $79
Madewell Pacific Cat-Eye Sunglasses
$65 $40
