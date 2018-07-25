Fashion

Jessica Alba Proves the Blazer-and-Jean Combo Is the Chicest and Easiest Outfit You Can Wear

By Amy Lee‍
Jessica Alba Blazer Jeans Outfit
When you like something, you wear it multiple times. This was the case for actress and businesswoman Jessica Alba as she was spotted wearing the blazer-and-jean combo twice in a row in New York City. 

This pairing has been a go-to uniform for many stylish women (Princess Diana was a fan!) It's polished, easy and most likely everyone owns the two wardrobe staples. The sleek jacket teamed with denim strikes the ideal balance of being office-appropriate and casual cool. Not only is it perfect for work, the outfit complements any occasion whether you're heading to brunch with friends or a meeting. 

See her looks ahead and recreate it with our budget-friendly picks below. 

The Honest Company founder has a knack for accessorizing and, with a versatile sartorial canvas that is the blazer-and-jean combo, she further elevated her The Row topper, Re/Done jeans and Saint Laurent platform sandals with trendy add-ons like her Marc Cross straw bag and MaxMara rectangular sunglasses. We love that she donned a simple white tee underneath, which never fails to complement the chic combo. 

Jessica Alba in black blazer and jeans
Loft black blazer
Loft

Loft Ponte Blazer $118

Lacausa white tee
Lacausa

Lacausa Dream Tee $66

Everlane straight leg jean
Everlane

Everlane The Cheeky Straight Jean $68

Steve Madden brown platform sandals
Steve Madden

Steve Madden Madeline $100

Quay see me smile sunglasses
Quay

Quay See Me Smile $55

Frankie Shop straw bag
Frankie Shop

Frankie Shop Round Straw Clutch Bag $85

For her second look, Alba chose an unraveled hem jean from Re/Done and a checked 3.1 Phillip Lim style for the blazer with a gray tee underneath. She tied a camel-colored cashmere sweater from Vince around the shoulders for a preppy effect, and finished off with of-the-moment chunky dad sneakers from Celine and oversize cat-eye sunnies by MaxMara. 
 

Jessica Alba checked blazer and jeans
H&M plus check blazer
H&M

H&M+ Pattern-Weave Jacket $50

Goldie gray tee
Goldie

Goldie Elbow Sleeve Rib Tee $80

Reformation jeans
Reformation

Reformation Fawcett Jean $128

Schutz chunky sneakers
Shopbop

Schutz Lace Up Sneakers $195

J.Crew camel cashmere sweater
J.Crew

J.Crew Everyday Cashmere Crewneck Sweater $98

Charles and Keith white bag
Charles & Keith

Charles & Keith Basic Trapeze Bag $79

Madewell oversize cat-eye sunglasses
Madewell

Madewell Pacific Cat-Eye Sunglasses  $65 $40

