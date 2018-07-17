Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Enjoy Summer Event in Sunny Styles

Stylin’ in the summertime!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out at the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London, England, on Tuesday looking chic and elegant.

The Duchess of Sussex, 36, donned a belted trench dress from House of Nonie, a Canadian label, and accessorized with stiletto heels and a clutch purse. As for her hair, she swept it back in one of her trademark messy buns.

The Duke of Sussex, 33, sported a gray jacket with khaki pants, and was all smiles as while touring the exhibition with his new wife. The couple were accompanied by Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter, Zamaswazi Dlamini-Mandela, and saw a performance by the Ubunye Choir.

This event comes after Meghan attended Wimbledon with her new sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, over the weekend, and just a few days after the duchess' dad, Thomas Markle, spoke out, yet again, to the press.

In an interview with The Sun, Thomas claimed his daughter looked “terrified" since marrying into the royal family. A source recently told ET that the couple “are frustrated he keeps speaking to the tabloids and taking payment for interviews.”

