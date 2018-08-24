Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wax figures have come to life!

Madame Tussauds’ live wax replicas of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently spent the day in London, England, for a photo shoot that caused many locals in town to do a double take.

The figures visited many locations throughout the day, including a pub, where fake Meghan and Harry posed with glasses of wine and beer, as well as a restaurant in the area, according to pics shared to the museum's social media pages.

They also were taken to a park, where they walked a wax dog, inspired by Meghan's real-life rescue beagle, Guy, who lives at Kensington Palace.

While the live wax figures may have fooled fans from far away, we gotta admit, they're a little creepy in these close-up images:

Meanwhile, the real Meghan and Harry are enjoying what's left of their summer. The royals reportedly vacationed in Italy last weekend with their close pals, George and Amal Clooney.

Hear more on what the lovebirds have been up to since tying the knot in May in the video below.

