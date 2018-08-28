Meghan Markle has at least one dad on her side. The Duchess of Sussex played Rachel Zane on USA’s Suits and her on-screen father, Wendell Pierce, opens up about their bond in a new interview with The Telegraph.

Pierce, who plays Robert Zane on the USA show, walked Meghan down the aisle during the wedding episode of Suits, which took place prior to her and Prince Harry's real-life nuptials. Feeling paternal towards his co-star, the 54-year-old actor recalls what they discussed prior to her becoming part of the royal family.

"We had a moment I cherish. I was sitting with Meghan in her wedding dress, as we waited for a set-up,” the 54-year-old actor says of being on set with Meghan. "We were alone. I said to her, ‘Your life is going to change. It’s going to be amazing and I’m very happy for you but I want you to know that I’m your friend, and no matter where you are or what’s going on -- if the fishbowl that you’re in ever starts getting to you -- you can call me.’”

Though Pierce didn’t attend the royal wedding in May, neither did her real-life father, Thomas Markle. When asked about Thomas during the interview, Pierce made a pointed comment without addressing her dad directly.

Getty Images

"If you care about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, then that should be the first and foremost in your mind before you say anything,” he says. "If you love your daughter, just love your daughter. It’s not for public consumption.”

The comment seems to be in response to Thomas' numerous interviews following Meghan and Harry's wedding.

Earlier this month, a source told ET that Meghan, 37, is relying on Harry, 33, and her friends while dealing with her family drama. “She has gone through periods of difficulty with her father in the past, but she does love him,” the source said. “That’s what’s been so difficult about this.”

For more from the Duchess, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Get a New Dog Together

Meghan Markle's Family Drama, Explained: Who's Bashing the Royal Family and Why

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wax Figures Come to Life in London -- and They're Creeping Everyone Out!

Related Gallery