Millie Bobby Brown proves once again that black doesn't have to be boring. Following her super chic Rosie Assoulin bralette-and-trouser combo she wore on the VMAs red carpet, the Stranger Things actress, who is nominated for an Emmy in the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series category, chose the classic color again for the Netflix hit's screening and conversation in New York City on Tuesday. This time she donned a tailored double-breasted blazer by Off-White, which worked as a mini with a hint of orange fabric flirtatiously peeking out, with Tabitha Simmons ankle-strap sandals.

For further coverage, a basic white tee was layered underneath, injecting the prim getup with an effortless cool the young style star, 14, never fails to embody. Plus, it's such an easy styling trick to incorporate IRL!

The blazer silhouette immediately appears professional and polished, but this would not be a MBB look without some fun beauty involved, which she delivered with shimmery cobalt blue eyeshadow flawlessly smoked out over the lids.

For your next GNO or date night, channel the actress' standout fashion and beauty look by shopping similar blazer dresses and blue eyeshadow below.

Planet Gold Button Blazer Dress $44 $38

Tobi Cara Black Blazer Dress $98 $39

ASOS Design Curve Blazer Mini Dress with Buttons $45

By The Way Vanessa Blazer Dress $96

Style Mafia Tacna Blazer Dress $261 $117

NBD Brave Blazer Dress $198

Stila Vivid & Vibrant Eye Shadow Duo in Sapphire $20

Milk Makeup Eye Pigment in Sesh $24

Dior Fusion Mono Eyeshadow in Reveuse $33

See Brown in the new Godzilla trailer:

