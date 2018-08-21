Style

Jennifer Lopez Drops a New Leggings Collection and It's So Personal

By Amy Lee‍
Jennifer Lopez VMA
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jennifer Lopez has partnered with her favorite eco-friendly activewear line, Niyama Sol, on a line of leggings and sports bras. The 18-piece collection will be unveiled monthly up until January 2019 and the first six pieces are now available to shop! 

Inspired by the 49-year-old singer's music, each legging was designed with a personal touch. The bold, multicolored Vanguard legging features the star's iconic album covers and lyrics, while the Amor Amor Amor design -- named after her single -- boasts family vacation snaps and personal handwritten notes in Spanish to encapsulate sultry, sun-soaked days spent in Miami. 

The This Is Me piece, perhaps the most personal, was designed after her 2002 This Is Me..Then album. The rosey sepia tone hue emulates Lopez's diary where she jotted down all her thoughts and ideas. The legging is printed with her signature, handwritten lyrics and photos from the album.

The mom of two posted a pic of her wearing the Vanguard with a big smile during rehearsal. 

I know you guys have seen me living in my @Niyamasol leggings, I mean I wear them everywhere...LOL! Let me tell you why I have fallen in love...Niyama means positive habits for a healthy and spiritual way of life, values we can all stand by. Plus they're an entirely green company! Besides having the best fit out there, ALL of their clothing is made from recycled plastic!! 🚨 SUPER COOL NEWS ALERT 🚨: When they heard about my MTV Video Vanguard award, they took my stan-dom to the NEXT level…so I’m so excited to announce TODAY they are dropping a tribute collection inspired by my music and career!! Jennifer Lopez X Niyamasol for YOU! ♥️ Every month through 2018 we will release a new design starting with the VANGUARD legging and matching top!! This company’s spirit and mantra touched my heart & soul and I can’t wait to see these on YOU, go to my stories and swipe up to see the entire collection and don’t forget to show me your #Mysolstyle #JLONiyamasol

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Her dancers also matched in this fierce photo:

Jennifer Lopez Niyama Sol leggings
Courtesy of Niyama Sol

The capsule's sports bras embrace the line's positive attitude in bright shades of neon pink, green and a matching design to the This Is Me legging. 

Shop the pieces below.

Jennifer Lopez Vanguard legging
Niyama Sol

Jennifer Lopez x Niyama Sol Hip Hop Pink Sports Bra $58,  Vanguard Legging $88 

Jennifer Lopez Amor Amor Amor legging
Niyama Sol

Jennifer Lopez x Niyama Sol Mojito Dream Sports Bra $58, Amor Amor Amor Legging $88

Jennifer Lopez This Is Me legging
Niyama Sol

Jennifer Lopez x Niyama Sol This Is Me Sports Bra $58, This Is Me Legging $88

See Lopez slay in her VMA after-party look:

