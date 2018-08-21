Jennifer Lopez Drops a New Leggings Collection and It's So Personal

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

Jennifer Lopez has partnered with her favorite eco-friendly activewear line, Niyama Sol, on a line of leggings and sports bras. The 18-piece collection will be unveiled monthly up until January 2019 and the first six pieces are now available to shop!

Inspired by the 49-year-old singer's music, each legging was designed with a personal touch. The bold, multicolored Vanguard legging features the star's iconic album covers and lyrics, while the Amor Amor Amor design -- named after her single -- boasts family vacation snaps and personal handwritten notes in Spanish to encapsulate sultry, sun-soaked days spent in Miami.

The This Is Me piece, perhaps the most personal, was designed after her 2002 This Is Me..Then album. The rosey sepia tone hue emulates Lopez's diary where she jotted down all her thoughts and ideas. The legging is printed with her signature, handwritten lyrics and photos from the album.

The mom of two posted a pic of her wearing the Vanguard with a big smile during rehearsal.

Her dancers also matched in this fierce photo:

Courtesy of Niyama Sol

The capsule's sports bras embrace the line's positive attitude in bright shades of neon pink, green and a matching design to the This Is Me legging.

Shop the pieces below.

Niyama Sol

Jennifer Lopez x Niyama Sol Hip Hop Pink Sports Bra $58, Vanguard Legging $88

Niyama Sol

Jennifer Lopez x Niyama Sol Mojito Dream Sports Bra $58, Amor Amor Amor Legging $88

Niyama Sol

Jennifer Lopez x Niyama Sol This Is Me Sports Bra $58, This Is Me Legging $88

See Lopez slay in her VMA after-party look:

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

