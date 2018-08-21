After Jennifer Lopez's performance, she was ready to get loud!

Following the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, the top stars went wild at various after-parties.

Lopez, the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award recipient, threw the baddest bash at Beauty & Essex nightclub, with her man, Alex Rodriguez, by her side. The star-studded event featured mementos from the triple-threat star’s lengthy career as decorations.

After running through some of her biggest hits on the VMAs stage in a sparkly gold bodysuit, J.Lo didn’t disappoint at her party. The 49-year-old “I’m Real” singer changed into a printed Versace jumpsuit and shades, posing with a proud Rodriguez.

Lopez was joined by comedian Tiffany Haddish, who changed out of her blue-and-white printed gown and into a silver sparkly bodysuit and pointy black boots.

Also at the fete was rapper Iggy Azalea, who collaborated with Lopez on their 2014 song, “Booty.” Azalea rocked a black pinstripe suit for the party that she paired with a white undershirt and matching white heels.

Meanwhile, model Winnie Harlow cozied up to former One Direction member Liam Payne while sporting a black bodysuit covered in white feathers and thigh-high black boots.

Presenter Olivia Munn traded her strapless purple gown for a sparkly mini-dress with teal-and-turquoise accents and thigh-high black boots.

Kylie Jenner was also ready to party after the VMAs, changing out of her belted white dress and into a Tom Ford strapless black leather jumpsuit. The 21-year-old reality star shared photos of the look on her Instagram account as well as a dazzling photo of herself in a bathrobe with Lorraine Schwartz jewels all over her fingers.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 20, 2018 at 1:44pm PDT

“When @lorraineschwartz comes and graces these long fingers,” she captioned the shot.

At the Republic Records after-party, Orange Is the New Black star Dascha Polanco left very little to the imagination in her entirely see-through gray lace halter dress.

Ariana Grande didn’t even stay for the end of the VMAs as she rushed to Irving Plaza to perform at the “Sweetener Sessions” show for a select number of fans. For the listening session, the 25-year-old pop star changed out of her metallic mini-dress and into an oversized sweatshirt dress and a pair of her signature thigh-high boots.

"This was the best night ever," Grande wrote on Instagram of the listening session. "By far the best party I have ever been to. Thank you for everything. I love u forever. #sweetenersessions."

If you're into these styles, check out the fashion statements at the VMAs red carpet:

