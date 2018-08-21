Olivia Munn used a head-in-hand emoji to express how she was feeling after her flub at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night.

The 38-year-old actress joined Keegan-Michael Key onstage at Radio City Music Hall in New York City to present the award for Artist of the Year to Camila Cabello, but didn't quite pronounce her name right when reading off the envelope.

When one fan called her out on Twitter, Munn owned up to her mistake and explained that she did ask in advance how to pronounce the 21-year-old singer's name correctly.

"That was the debate backstage when I asked how to pronounce it and that’s what everyone told me," she tweeted after the awards show.

Flubs aside, Munn was thrilled to present Cabello with the moonman. "I saw her grab her mom’s hand right before I opened the envelope, it just melted my heart," she added. "I was so excited for her when I saw her name."

I know! 😭😭😭 — om (@oliviamunn) August 21, 2018

getty

Munn wasn't the only one to have trouble with Cabello's name. Tiffany Haddish also botched the pop star's name while onstage with Kevin Hart. "Camila Cabellelo... Cabello... Camille Cabello. You know I can't read that good," she said when referencing the Cuban-American singer's five nominations. "I only speak English, and that's mostly in Ebonics. She's nominated for five VMAs tonight. I'm super proud of her!

Cabello didn't let a little mispronunciation ruin her big night! In addition to winning Artist of the Year, she also took home the coveted Video of the Year moonman for her “Havana" music video, featuring Young Thug, and was presented the award by Madonna.

After her big wins, the former Fifth Harmony member tweeted an inspiring message to her younger self. "YOU'RE NOT GONNA BELIEVE THIS SMOL CAMILA BUT: IN 2018 MADONNA IS GOING TO GIVE YOU AN AWARD FOR VIDEO OF THE YEAR AND YOUR ACNE WILL CLEAR," she wrote.

YOURE NOT GONNA BELIEVE THIS SMOL CAMILA BUT: IN 2018 MADONNA IS GOING TO GIVE YOU AN AWARD FOR VIDEO OF THE YEAR AND YOUR ACNE WILL CLEAR https://t.co/H8IbhaA2EO — camila (@Camila_Cabello) August 21, 2018

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Upon accepting the biggest award of the evening, Cabello dedicated it to Madonna.

"My hands are literally shaking. I'm never going to forget this moment. Madonna, I love you so, so much," she gushed, after hugging the 60-year-old singer. "I've seen every single music video of yours, I've seen every single documentary of yours, and you've inspired me so, so much."

For more must-see moments from the VMAs, check out this video:

RELATED CONTENT:

Madonna's Bizarre VMAs Tribute to Aretha Franklin Enrages the Internet

6 Things You Didn’t See at the 2018 MTV VMAs

All the Shadiest Moments From the 2018 MTV VMAs -- Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and More

Related Gallery