Madonna's Bizarre VMAs Tribute to Aretha Franklin Enrages the Internet
Fans of the Queen of Soul weren’t impressed by Madonna’s tribute to Aretha Franklin at Monday night’s 2018 MTV VMAs.
Franklin passed away last week at the age of 76 after a historic career, paving the way for pop, R&B, and soul vocalists around the world.
The 60-year-old “Material Girl” singer took to the stage to honor the late soul music icon, but as an image of Franklin was projected on the screen behind her, Madonna told a lengthy, at times rambling, story, mostly about herself.
It didn’t take long for the Internet to react, upset that Madonna had taken up the time with her story and Franklin was only honored when her hit “Respect” played during the annual award show’s closing credits.
Here were some of the biggest reactions to Madonna’s tribute to Franklin:
