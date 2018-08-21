Madonna's Bizarre VMAs Tribute to Aretha Franklin Enrages the Internet

Fans of the Queen of Soul weren’t impressed by Madonna’s tribute to Aretha Franklin at Monday night’s 2018 MTV VMAs.

Franklin passed away last week at the age of 76 after a historic career, paving the way for pop, R&B, and soul vocalists around the world.

The 60-year-old “Material Girl” singer took to the stage to honor the late soul music icon, but as an image of Franklin was projected on the screen behind her, Madonna told a lengthy, at times rambling, story, mostly about herself.

It didn’t take long for the Internet to react, upset that Madonna had taken up the time with her story and Franklin was only honored when her hit “Respect” played during the annual award show’s closing credits.

Here were some of the biggest reactions to Madonna’s tribute to Franklin:

Aretha watching Madonna’s tribute to her from heaven .... pic.twitter.com/fuMkCCf1AT — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 21, 2018

When Madonna is supposed to be honoring Aretha Franklin but goes on about her self for 10 mins straight #VMAspic.twitter.com/Br6I8dknxb — Rachel Magnabosco (@rachel_mag) August 21, 2018

Camila Cabello got on her knees and praised Madonna and dedicated her undeserved Video of the Year award to her......after Madonna just gave a self-indulgent "tribute" to Aretha Franklin.



And that describes how #VMAs treated Black artists the entire night... — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) August 21, 2018

Me: It's weird that #Madonna is doing a tribute to Aretha Franklin, but what's the worst that could happen?



Madonna: pic.twitter.com/DvfueYKgCu — Brittany Stephanis (@bmstephanis) August 21, 2018

Madonna just appropriated all the cultures. pic.twitter.com/wtggU116pk — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) August 21, 2018

Madonna instead being called queen of pop....YOUR ARE NOW CALLED THE QUEEN OF RUINING TRIBUTES!! #VMAs — Fanofsocialstars (@Fanofsocialsta1) August 21, 2018

Madonna presents an Aretha Franklin tribute by Madonna featuring Madonna with Madonna and Madonna as “Madonna” — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) August 21, 2018

Madonna’s tribute to Aretha Franklin is Madonna telling a story about herself while acknowledging she loved the “Lady Soul” album. #VMAs — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) August 21, 2018

Madonna ruined the Prince Tribute on the Billboard Awards in 2016.



Madonna ruined the Aretha Tribute on the #VMAs in 2018.



I really never want to see her again. Ever. pic.twitter.com/rp6QCql3aR — April (@ReignOfApril) August 21, 2018

Travis Scott gave a better Aretha Franklin Tribute than Madonna and All he said was RIP Aretha Franklin. #VMAs — Trey Lawrence (@_TreyLawrence) August 21, 2018

As a lifelong Madonna fan it pains me to say this...but this is what happens when you don't have anyone in your life who tells you that you shouldn't do something or tells you that you're acting out of control. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 21, 2018

