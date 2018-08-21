6 Things You Didn’t See at the 2018 MTV VMAs

Live from New York!

The 2018 MTV VMAs lit up Radio City Music Hall on Monday night, ushering in performances from Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Shawn Mendes and more.

And while fans were treated to some epic shade, awkward moments, and exciting reunions, there were still plenty of unseen moments behind the scenes. Turns out, The Hills reunion wasn’t the biggest reality star collaboration of the night, and Nicki Minaj can throw shade even when the cameras aren’t on her.

Luckily, ET was there to capture the “aww”-worthy tidbits, subtle drama, and funny asides that the cameras didn’t show.

Here were some of the best moments you didn’t see at this year’s Video Music Awards:

Getty Images

1. Ariana Grande’s Adorable Fan Club

Not only did Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson make their red carpet debut at the VMAs, but the newly engaged couple were by each other’s sides throughout the night. No, the Saturday Night Live star didn’t join his future bride on stage for her performance of “God Is A Woman,” but you’d better believe he was close by, cheering her on backstage.

Davidson stood with Ariana’s brother, Frankie Grande, and his own mom, Amy Davidson, as they supported the “Sweetener” singer from the sidelines. Pete waved and gave his girl a thumbs up at the end of the epic performance.

2. Reality Royalty

Nicky Hilton and Stephanie Pratt were spotted snapping selfies together in the bathroom after Pratt helped to announce the new Hills reboot. We wouldn’t hate it if Nicky and Paris made a cameo!

Getty Images

3. Panic! For the Drinks

A lot of attendees missed Panic! At the Disco’s performance because right when the band came on stage, the bar reopened. Whoops!

4. Tyler’s Feeling Franklin

As Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” started blasting, Steven Tyler walked through the audience and into the lobby singing it at the top of his lungs. Can you blame him?

Getty Images

5. Queen of Shade Throws More

Nicki Minaj was definitely leading the Shade Train at the VMAs. She didn’t stop when Shawn Mendes took the stage, literally rolling her eyes at the end of his performance.

Getty Images

6. Proud Bae-Rod

Alex Rodriguez obviously couldn’t get enough of Jennifer Lopez during her Michael Jackson Video Vanguard performance and subsequent award. Not only did he have his phone out filming (like it wasn’t televised), he also mouthed, “I love you,” after J.Lo gave him a shout out in her speech.

For some of the best, worst, weirdest, and shadiest moments from this year’s VMAs, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

All the Shadiest Moments From the 2018 MTV VMAs -- Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and More

VMAs 2018: The Best, Worst and Weirdest Moments

Here's Every Outfit Jennifer Lopez Wore at the 2018 MTV VMAs

Related Gallery