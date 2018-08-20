Here's Every Outfit Jennifer Lopez Wore at the 2018 MTV VMAs

Jennifer Lopez had quite the night on Monday as she performed and received the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV VMAs in New York City.

The multitalented artist was honored for her 20-year career of top hits and iconic music videos, and for her epic performance, which included a medley of "Waiting For Tonight," "Love Don't Cost a Thing" and "On the Floor," the brunette stunner delivered jaw-dropping fashion moments with multiple outfits changes.

Because every single one was so good -- and we don't expect anything less from the superstar -- we're breaking down all of her show-stopping ensembles from her red carpet arrival to the custom Versace pieces she shook her famous booty in.

Feast your eyes on all the glamour ahead!

First, Lopez graced the pink carpet in a sultry, sparkly, one-shoulder silver gown by Versace (with a high slit, obvi), finished off with matching clutch, platform sandals, bracelets and long straight tresses.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The time has come! Her highly anticipated performance started off with "Waiting For Tonight" in a glitzy gold plunging strappy bodysuit adorned with Versace emblem and beaded stockings, topped off with an opulent printed floor-length silk cape.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

She then switched the floaty regal piece for an oversize white fur coat as she sang the 2002 hit "All I Have," reminiscent of the wintery scene in the music video featuring LL Cool J.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Lopez concluded the performance with "Jenny From the Block", "I'm Real" remix with Ja Rule and her latest single "Dinero" in an embellished cropped jacket and pants layered over the bodysuit.

Noam Galai/WireImage

She accepted the Video Vanguard Award sans jacket and gave a heartfelt speech in which she thanked her kids and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for MTV

J.Lo ended the night in a breathtaking beaded strapless bustier belted number with a voluminous high-low skirt as she took home the award for best collaboration with Cardi B and DJ Khaled on "Dinero".

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

