Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are definitely relationship goals.

The stunning twosome shut down the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards magenta carpet at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday night, instantly turning heads when they arrived to the celebration.

Lopez looked stunning in a one-shoulder metallic silver Versace gown, while the former baseball player looked dapper in a burgundy tux jacket, white shirt, black trousers and shoes. There's no denying that the two have great chemistry and are each other's biggest cheerleaders. Right from start, Rodriguez, 43, stepped to the side to let his lady love have the spotlight, and took pictures of all her best angles.

The MLB All-Star was frequently spotted admiring Lopez as she went around doing interviews and taking solo pictures on the carpet.

He was also front and center during her epic performance. As the camera panned over to him, A-Rod was like a proud boyfriend, recording J.Lo on his phone, dancing along and cheering her on.

Once the "Dinero" singer accepted her Video Vanguard Award, Rodriguez -- who had Lopez's son, Max, on his lap -- sweetly looked at her and even blushed when she gave him a shout out.

"And Alex, you're like my twin soul. We're like mirror images of each other. Every day the sky is not the limit, the universe is infinite, and so is what we can accomplish together with love and trust and understanding," she expressed.

There is no denying it that these two definitely have something special.

