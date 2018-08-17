Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are glowing!

The happy couple looked super stylish as they left Rockefeller Center's NBC Studios in New York City on Thursday night. Rodriguez opted for a dapper navy blue suit and dark shades, but it was Lopez that turned heads. The 49-year-old entertainer stunned in a blush pink mini-dress with a high neckline that was adorned with feathers and ruffles. She paired the style with sparkly pink stilettos and a white mini-purse.

Looking as in love as ever, the dashing duo kept close and held hands while making their way out of the fan-filled building. Ever the doting boyfriend, 43-year-old Rodriguez even turned back to check on Lopez at one point as they were ushered out.

Lopez was in the building to tape Friday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Earlier that day, she snapped a selfie with Ariana Grande, who was the guest on Thursday's show. "Oh hello cutie💋 love this lil one," she captioned the pic.

Lopez and Rodriguez recently returned from a romantic Italian getaway where they were spotted hanging out on yachts and even working out! The triple-threat star also wowed the crowd with an outdoor performance of her 1999 hit, "Let's Get Loud."

Now back in New York City, Lopez has spent the week prepping for Monday's MTV Video Music Awards, where she'll receive the prestigious Video Vanguard accolade and will also perform.

This is why she and Rodriguez decided to get away for a few days prior to returning to the bustling Big Apple.

“They have been working really hard on their businesses, and Jennifer's multiple acting projects, that the two decided to take a romantic trip to Italy, to spend some quality time together,” a source told ET. “J.Lo and A-Rod love to stay busy, and are always on the move, but make quality time for each other a priority. The two are very much in love, push one another both personally and professionally and really have a great time together."

