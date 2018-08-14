Jennifer Lopez is ready to relive her historic career!

The triple-threat star took to Instagram on Monday to look back on her 1999 music video for “Waiting for Tonight,” and why it was pivotal for her advancement in the music industry.

“Only one week left til #VMAs and I’m feeling nostalgic!” Lopez, 49, captioned a clip of the video. “I’m sharing some of my favorite video moments from the last 20 years… this is WAITING FOR TONIGHT…. It was the second video I ever did, ‘If You Had My Love’ was first.”

Though it was her second music video ever, it was a big first for her in many ways.

“It was also the first time I went into the editing room and sat side by side with the editor, Dustin. That’s when I realized the magic of editing,” she explained. “Since then, I’ve been involved in the editing of all my videos. WFT is one of my all-time favorites because it stands the test of time, it was 1999, just about to be 2000 or Y2K – everyone thought the world was going to crash, so the director Francis Lawrence and I just threw the ultimate rave in a rainforest!!”

Lopez will be accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards later this month. This will be her first performance at the awards show since 2001 when she took the stage with Ja Rule to rock out to their hit, “I’m Real.”

Lopez and her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, have been enjoying some downtime ahead of the high-profile event. The couple has posted several photos and videos from their romantic getaway on Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards air live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, Aug. 20, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

