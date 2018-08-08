Jennifer Lopez gets loud in Capri!

Even while on an Italian getaway with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, the 49-year-old entertainer can't seem to escape the music and her devoted fans. J.Lo is currently vacationing on the Italian island and took the mic during a dinner date on Wednesday to dazzle the crowd with an entertaining rendition of her 1999 hit, "Let's Get Loud."

Dressed in a floral cocktail dress with her honey locks in a sleek top knot, Lopez gets the guests pumped by singing and dancing the song, as A-Rod films his lady onstage.

"Let’s get loud in Capri 🇮🇹," the 43-year-old former baseball player captioned his Instagram.

Let’s get loud in Capri 🇮🇹 A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Aug 8, 2018 at 5:56pm PDT

Rodriguez also snapped a pic of Lopez with the restaurant waiters, who were beyond thrilled to meet the stunning star.

Instagram Story

While soaking up the sun in Capri, Italy, this week, the twosome have been sharing snaps of their solo summer getaway, which includes strolling the streets, sunbathing on a yacht and, of course, looking absolutely fabulous.

Just last month, Lopez, Rodriguez and their families took another beach trip to celebrate the singer's 49th birthday. The Second Act star's celebrations included splashing around in the waves, showing off her toned abs in a black bikini, a birthday party filled with a gorgeous cake.

See more of J.Lo's festivities in the video below.

