Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Chiseled Abs in 49th Birthday Bikini Pics

How is Jennifer Lopez “Real”?!

The pop star, actress and mogul took to social media on Tuesday to celebrate her 49th birthday while enjoying some beach time with her family and boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez.

The group shared plenty of shots from the fun outing, but Lopez really turned heads in a series of group shots.

“Current birthday situation… yup,” she captioned the photos.

In the pics, the Shades of Blue star is rocking a tiny black and white bikini, with her wet hair slicked back and holding up what appears to be a champagne bottle. Jenny From the Block flashes her insane abs in the look as she is surrounded by her loved ones, including her 10-year-old daughter, Emme, who sported a butterfly-printed one-piece.

Current birthday situation... yup A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 24, 2018 at 5:06pm PDT

Earlier in the day Rodriguez shared a series of sweet photos of his lady love, posting several loving messages on Instagram.

“For someone who has been about giving everything she has 365 days a year – to our children, our families, the world – I hope today, we can give you all the happiness you deserve,” he wrote. “I love you mucho Macha 13.”

For more from J.Lo’s birthday fun, watch the clip below:

