Alex Rodriguez Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Jennifer Lopez in Sweet Birthday Post

Alex Rodriguez wants to give Jennifer Lopez "all the happiness" she deserves.

The former New York Yankees baseball player couldn't help but pen the sweetest note to Lopez on her 49th birthday. In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, Rodriguez shared never-before-seen photos of his stunning girlfriend, wishing her a happy birthday and letting her know how much he loves her.

"When we were kids, birthdays were exciting because it was all about the gifts we would be getting. A new bat, dance shoes, maybe a new CD (yes I’m old!)," he wrote alongside the Instagram slideshow. "I see firsthand how that’s changed for Jennifer, and how she’s found joy in sharing with others."

"For someone who has been about giving everything she has 365 days a year -- to our children, our families, the world -- I hope today, we can give you all the happiness you deserve. I love you mucho Macha 13. ❤️" he concluded.

In his second Instagram slideshow -- filled with pictures of Lopez dancing, cutting her cake, candid moments with their family and more -- A-Rod wrote, "Birthday girl 🎉."

Lopez and Rodriguez, along with their combined four children -- Lopez's 10-year-old twins, Maximilian and Emme, and Rodriguez's daughters, Ella, 10, and Natasha, 13 -- are enjoying a relaxing beach getaway.

The World of Dance judge has been documenting her birthday vacation on social media, sharing pics of her kids having some fun in the sun.

The mini trip is much needed as Lopez has been working non-stop, wrapping up the final Shades of Blue season, releasing new music and working on her dance competition show. Just last week, she released the trailer to her upcoming movie, Second Act, co-starring Leah Remini, Vanessa Hudgens and Milo Ventimiglia.

