Jennifer Lopez Inspires Serious Workout Goals with Pre-49th Birthday Selfie

Forty-nine never looked so good!

Jennifer Lopez is getting ready to celebrate the last year of her ‘40s and she's doing so in style. The Shades of Blue star took to Instagram on Sunday to share just how fabulous she’s looking these days ahead of her big birthday celebration.

“#SundayFunday kind of… gotta get it in… now let the fun begin!! #birthdayweekbegins @niyamasol,” she captioned a sexy workout selfie.

In the shot, the mother of two is rocking a white sports bra and palm tree-printed leggings, while flashing her toned abs and fit frame at the gym. Seriously, share your secret, girl.

Lopez officially rings in her birthday on Tuesday, and it seems likely that her man, Alex Rodriguez, will be helping her celebrate. The two have been inseparable since getting together over a year ago, and just last week, Lopez dropped by the former pro athlete’s job as a sports commentator.

“When she visits, it’s never ‘work,’” Rodriguez, 42, captioned a sweet photo with his girlfriend. “So much fun sharing the 89th MLB All Star Game experience with this one.”

Lopez isn’t letting her age slow her down one bit. In addition to her music, working on Shades of Blue, and her judging duties on World of Dance, she’s also preparing for her next film role.

Here's a look at her upcoming movie, Second Act:

