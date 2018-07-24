Jennifer Lopez Has Beach Birthday With Alex Rodriguez and Family

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her birthday at the beach!

The triple-threat star turned 49 on Tuesday, and kicked off the week in the sun and sand with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez and their combined four children -- Lopez's 10-year-old twins, Maximilian and Emme, and Rodriguez's daughters, Ella, 10, and Natasha, 13.

Lopez documented the fun day on her Instagram Story by sharing a selfie of her lounging on the beach in a spaghetti strapped white dress. The "El Anillo" singer also posted a video of Maximilian jumping into the ocean via a water trampoline and another selfie with Emme, Ella and Natasha. In addition, she shared pics and videos of her beautiful surroundings, showing off the clear water, swaying palm trees and a shining rainbow.

Rodriguez also posted from the tropical paradise, opting for a pic with his daughter, Ella. "My Ella👠," the 42-year-old former Yankees player captioned a shot of him hugging his youngest daughter.

Before relaxing on the beach, Lopez was busy hitting the gym. "#SundayFunday kind of... 😉 gotta get it in... now let the fun begin!! #birthdayweekbegins @niyamasol," she captioned an Instagram pic of her in printed leggings and a white sports bra that bared her abs.

This isn't the first time Rodriguez and Lopez have taken to the beach for a celebration! Over the Fourth of July, the couple shared sweet snaps lounging on the beach, even sparking engagement rumors when J.Lo wore a ring on that finger.

Here's more from their summer holiday:

