Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's Kids Look Ready to Hit a Home Run With Their Baseball Bats: Pic

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's kids are ready to hit one out of the park!

On Monday, the 42-year-old former MLB pro took to Instagram to announce the launch of his newest venture -- a baseball bat -- with the help of both his and Lopez's children. In the pic, the group of six are posing in the yard with a mix a big smiles and concentrated stares, while holding the AROD GS25 -- of which only 696 were made.

Lopez's 10-year-old twins, Maximilian and Emme, are joined by Rodriguez's 13-year-old daughter, Natasha, and 10-year-old daughter, Ella, in the family snapshot. In his Instagram Story, Rodriguez explained that the "navy-and-silver color pattern [on the bat] pays homage" to his 12 seasons playing for the New York Yankees and "incorporates 25 silver pinstripes on the barrel to mark each of [his] 25 career grand slams."

Lopez also celebrated her beau on social media by posting a photo to Instagram of Rodriguez swinging his new bat.

"For the past year I watched the time and care he put into creating the perfect bat... using all his years of playing in the playground, high school and the big leagues," the 48-year-old triple-threat star wrote alongside the pics. "I asked him what makes a good bat and he said it has to be light as a feather, have the perfect taper in the handle and a thick barrel to knock that ball into the heavens...' lol I said oh that’s all... but he did it and it’s here!!"

"Congrats baby!! Enjoy everyone!! @arod #proudofhimandallhedoes," the "El Anillo" singer concluded.

This isn't the first time the couple's families have hung out. Back in June, they had a fun taco night, supported Emme at her dance recital and even celebrated Father's Day together!

