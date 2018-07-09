Jennifer Lopez Is Sizzling Hot on Her Romantic Date Night With Alex Rodriguez: Pics!

As her 49th birthday approaches this month, Jennifer Lopez has never looked better!

The stunning singer, dancer, actress, and TV personality, stepped out on Sunday night looking white hot in a matching white pinstripe crop top and wide-leg pants. She paired the look with tan heels, a striped bag and a light white sweater, but her best accessory were her killer abs!

Lopez’s boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, was by her side on their romantic date night. The former New York Yankees star, 42, sported a sharp tan suit with a light blue shirt underneath.

The couple dined at celebrity hot spot Craig’s in West Hollywood. Earlier in the day, Lopez shared an effortless selfie in her sizzling look on Instagram, writing, “Happy Sunday Funday everyone!!!”

Getty Images

Getty Images

Happy Sunday Funday everyone!!! ☀️☀️☀️☀️🔥🏖😘 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 8, 2018 at 6:12pm PDT

And despite it being extremely hot outside over the weekend, Lopez didn’t let that stop her from working out. On Saturday, she posted a shot from the gym, once again rocking all white and flashing her signature abs.

“Getting’ it in today even though it’s blazing outside!! @niyamasol white snakeskin leggings!! #mysolstyle #hotlikeamf #109degrees,” she captioned the photo.

For more from the couple, watch the clip below:

