Alex Rodriguez Poses With Jennifer Lopez’s Younger ‘Fan Club’ in a Personalized Yankees Jersey

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have each other’s backs, literally. On Monday, the former New York Yankees star posted a picture of himself with his arms around his 13-year-old daughter, Natasha, and another little girl who appears to either be his younger daughter, Ella, or Lopez’s 10-year-old daughter, Emme.

Both kiddos are sporting New York Yankees jerseys with Rodriguez’s number, 13, on the back. But instead of his name on one of the jerseys, it instead reads, “J-Lo.”

“#13fanclub,” Rodriguez captioned his post.

Last week, Lopez and Rodriguez posed together in the Yankees dugout, and the 48-year-old singer has been attending many of the games the former athlete commentates.

The power couple has been dating for more than a year and their families spend lots of time together on a regular basis. Last summer, Rodriguez told ET that Lopez has become a "role model" for his two girls.

"Jennifer is one of the most brilliant business minds that I've ever met," the 42-year-old former MLB pro gushed. "She's the hardest working lady and, you know, I grew up with a single mother. I have two daughters. I am a big, big promoter of women equality."

