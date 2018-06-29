Jennifer Lopez's 10-Year-Old Daughter Emme Might be Getting a Book Deal

Jennifer Lopez’s 10-year-old daughter, Emme, is already taking the world by storm!

In an Instagram Story posted on Thursday, Lopez shared some news while riding in a car with Emme.

“It’s a very special day! Me and Emmy are off to our first book publishers meeting for an idea Emme had for a book,” Lopez revealed with a grinning Emmy nestled on her lap. “We’re excited. We have three meetings today.”

“Emme’s first meeting,” read the caption for the sweet video, where both mom and daughter are wearing black-and-white looks.

Lopez, 48, also posted a pic of Emmy proudly holding her book. Titled Lord Help Me!, the book already has cover art of a young girl kneeling down and looking up at the sky.

“#LordHelpMe,” Lopez captioned the photo of a tutu clad Emme.

The “El Anillo” singer shares Emme and her twin brother, Maximilian, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

ET caught up with Lopez last month and she opened up about being a role model for both her kids as well as boyfriend Alex Rodriguez's two children.

"For me, he's so lovely and he's so supportive and encouraging of everything that I do," she said of the former MLB pro. "I'm glad that he sees me that way, that I would be a good role model to his girls. You know, I'm just trying to be a good mom to mine and the best I can be for all four of them."

