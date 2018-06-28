Gwen Stefani Reveals Why She's 'Envious' of Fellow Vegas Performer Jennifer Lopez (Exclusive)

Gwen Stefani's Just a Girl Las Vegas residency may be in the same theater that also holds Jennifer Lopez's All I Have show, but that doesn't mean she's stepping into her dancing shoes!

ET's Keltie Knight sat down with Stefani at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino's Zappos Theatre on Thursday, one night after she made her Vegas residency debut, where she revealed the one reason she's "envious" of Lopez's concert.

"I love her so much. She is so beautiful and her show is so -- she works so hard on that stage," Stefani confessed. "The dancing, I'm obviously envious of that... and her beauty."

While Stefani isn't moving and shaking around the floor quite as much as J.Lo, she's definitely putting in some hard work. Stefani and Lopez both share a killer work ethic, but that's not all they have in common.

"The thing with Jennifer, we have a similar life, and back in the day, I remember Prince said to me... I don't know how he said it, but it was almost like, 'You guys are in competition.'" Stefani recalled. "And I remember being in his limousine with him and I'm like, 'What are you talking about?... I don't understand, I'm in No Doubt.'"

"We are the same age, and we just kind of went through our lives and we had kids the same time and, like, I ended up buying the house that she had. I live in her house that she put that marble in. Thank you, Jennifer. And then now I'm in her dressing room," she continued. "So, I love her so much."

"But they cleared the whole thing out and I feel like I took over the Planet Hollywood," Stefani said. "It is unbelievable. I can't believe they went that far with it."

The mother of three definitely put her spin on Vegas, jamming out to her biggest hits and a couple of covers during her two-hour show on Wednesday night.

"I feel sick right now because it was so much work... the pressure of wanting it to be so great, and it's such a new place to be," Stefani expressed. "It was magical, and also every time you play a new room, it's so different. The room is so intimate and kind of theater-y. [There were] so many things to get used to, but it was fun."

