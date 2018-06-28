Gwen Stefani Recalls Being 'Unlucky in Love' as Blake Shelton Proudly Cheers Her On at Vegas Show

Gwen Stefani is beyond grateful for the love she shares with boyfriend Blake Shelton.

The 48-year-old singer kicked off her Gwen Stefani: I'm Just a Girl residency at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino’s Zappos Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Wednesday night, and during her concert, she couldn't help herself from gushing over how her beau has changed her love life for the better.

"When I was a little girl, I had this plan that I was going to be a mom and have a bunch of kids and be a wife and have that perfect family," Stefani, who shares three kids -- Kingston, Zuma and Apollo -- with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, said in a pre-taped video. "That's something I dreamed of for a long time. But my own love life experience wasn't what I thought it would be."

"I feel I had so much love to give inside me, but I was unlucky in love, which has been a blessing, because I've been able to write about that and share that and have this friendly, blessed musical career," she continued. "But there was a point in my life where I felt like I was losing everything. I mean, there's unlucky in love, but then there's unlucky in love and I lost my ability to have any confidence -- not just about songwriting, but about everything. My hopes and my dreams. I was actually losing myself."

Stefani added that music has always been what saved her in these broken moments -- that is, until Shelton came along.

"I look back at all the times that my heart was broken and it was always music that healed me," she shared. "I realized I had to find [that] again and recognize my gift again and find my confidence and get back and I needed to express all the pain and the anger and the betrayal that I was feeling. I had to remind myself that there is a light and a purpose and I just needed to find the truth and follow it."

During another part of the show, Stefani came out dressed in her best Western gear -- a custom fringe getup with white custom-made cowgirl boots from Moschino by Jeremy Scott -- and gave a shoutout to Shelton, who was cheering her on from the VIP section.

"You don’t know what it's like to be able to wear a cowgirl costume right in front of Blake Shelton," the platinum blonde beauty exclaimed to the crowd. "This is like my fantasy come true. Thanks for sharing it with me."

Stefani and the country crooner seemingly continued their love fest backstage, and there was an after-party at Planet Hollywood. The No Doubt rocker adorably shared a photo from their fun-filled night via Instagram of the two mid-lip lock.

Shelton also had a bouquet of flowers delivered to Stefani's dressing room, which was accompanied with a sweet note which read, "You worked so hard on this show. Congrats on opening night. I love you!!!"

ET spoke with Stefani earlier this month at Moschino's Spring/Summer 19 Menswear and Women's Resort Collection runway show in Los Angeles, where she revealed she was in "panic mode" ahead of her residency.

"It feels like it’s not going to happen, but it will happen and it’s going to be one of those things that I look back on and go, 'That was a huge chapter of my life,'" she said at the time. "So, I’m very excited, I’m very honored."

"I feel like it’s the kind of show that I’d never be able to do until this point in my life. [The show is] nostalgic, bringing people through the long journey I’ve been on with music and sharing that and exchanging the love I have with people," Stefani added. "It’s really just that same journey again, but in a new Vegas-y way.”

