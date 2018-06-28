Gwen Stefani's Las Vegas Residency -- The Jaw-Dropping Looks You Have to See!

Gwen Stefani kicked off her Las Vegas residency with a bang on Wednesday night.

The 48-year-old singer's 25-date I'm Just a Girl extravaganza at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino was no short of jaw-dropping costumes. The fashionista had multiple wardrobe changes and each ensemble was everything you'd expect from the style star.

Stefani made an epic entrance with hit song "Hollaback Girl" in a glittering silver leotard, thigh-high boots and an embellished conductor cape jacket and hat as her fellow dancers got down with giant bananas.

The sparkle didn't stop there as the performer stunned in a sequin black bodysuit with glittery tassels and lace-up boots.

Never one to stray away from quirky looks, the former Voice coach completely owned this floral motif mini, which she donned over her sequin black bodysuit. Talk about a quick change!

The iconic blonde sang "Underneath It All" in a checked bralette and mixed print pants with overlay and fringe.

The mom of three took our breath away in a romantic, voluminous frothy gown with red rose adornments as she slowed things down with a ballad.

She dazzled in a cowgirl-inspired outfit complete with gold fringe, floral embroidery and matching boots. The custom look was designed by Jeremy Scott for Moschino, who was in the audience cheering the No Doubt frontwoman on.

Also there to support her was Stefani's boyfriend, Blake Shelton, whom she gave a shout-out to as she donned the statement outfit.

“You don’t know what it’s like to be able to wear a cowgirl costume right in front of Blake Shelton,” she said to cheers from the crowd. “This is like my fantasy come true, thanks for sharing it with me.”

The adorable couple was all smiles as they reunited after the show.

