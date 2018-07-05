Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Stir Up Engagement Rumors With Sexy Beach Pic

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are continuing to be #RelationshipGoals.

The lovebirds spent Fourth of July together on Wednesday, taking advantage of the summer sun with a trip to the beach -- and, of course, documenting it on Instagram!

Lopez, 48, posted a picture of herself flaunting her fit figure in a neon pink swimsuit while lying on top of a shirtless Rodriguez. "It’s the lil quiet moments that matter the most...💕," she captioned it.

If you look closely, you'll notice that J. Lo is rocking a ring on that finger, which caused some fans to speculate whether Rodriguez had proposed to the brunette beauty. "OMG, is that a wedding ring?!?!?" one fan wrote, with another commenting, "WHAT IS THAT ON THE IMPORTANT FINGER!!"

While the picture certainly put fans in frenzy, the ring appears to be a simple gold piece of jewelry, which could easily be from her extensive collection. After all, J. Lo is the queen of bling, recently dripping in $4.5 million worth of diamonds in her "Dinero" music video.

ET has reached out to Lopez's reps for comment.

She also shared a series of Polaroid snapshots to her Stories, which featured her 10-year-old twins, Emme and Max, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

Rodriguez also shared some of his own pics and videos from their "beautiful" day, including a video of the crew riding around on bicycles and a solo snap of Lopez's sexy beach look.

The former MLB pro, 42, also posted a video of the singer lip syncing to songs like "Bodak Yellow" by Cardi B and "I've Had the Time Of My Life" from Dirty Dancing while cruising around Bridgehampton, New York, with the top down.

And it appears they kept the partying going all night long, wrapping up the holiday with some sparkler fun:

Happy Independence Day!!! 💥💥💥 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 4, 2018 at 6:45pm PDT

Last month, ET spoke with A-Rod, where he called Lopez "the queen" while responding to her Today show comments about marriage.

"I've made plenty of mistakes in my past and ... we're mature now. We're grown ups and we're going to take our time and we're going to do things at our own pace," she explained. "And our life right now is incredibly wonderful. Between our kids and our work, we're truly blessed. We don't need anything more right now."

Hear more in the video below.

