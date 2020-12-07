Jennifer Lopez is the epitome of a glowing goddess...all the time! Perhaps it's her active, healthy lifestyle, her access to luxurious facials and, well, genetics, but we just want to get one step closer to achieving J.Lo's signature luminous complexion.

Immediately, beauty products come to mind. So we did some digging and scoured the Internet for the top makeup and skincare items the aging-backward beauty has used, including a tried-and-true face moisturizer from her go-to dermatologist and the affordable highlighter that keeps her luminous.

Plus, Lopez is finally launching her own skincare line, J.Lo Beauty, inspired by the beauty lessons she has learned over the years and the idea that "beauty has no expiration date." Sign up on the website to get early access on Dec. 8 to purchase That JLo Glow Multitasking Serum and That Blockbuster Wonder Cream and to pre-order the rest of the line before it officially launches on Jan. 1.

Ahead, discover the makeup and skincare products to help you channel that J.Lo glow.

JLo Beauty JLo Beauty JLo Beauty The superstar's own skincare line, JLo Beauty, officially launches on Jan. 1, 2021, but sign up now to get early access to pre-order the range on Dec. 8. JLo Beauty was created inspired by what she learned about beauty throughout her 30-year career as an entertainer. The collection will drop with eight products -- That JLo Glow Multitasking Serum, That Limitless Glow Multitasking Mask, That Big Screen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Moisturizer, That Blockbuster Wonder Cream, That Hit Single Gel-Creme Cleanser, That Fresh Take Eye Cream, That Star Filter Complexion Booster and That Inner Love Dietary Supplement. With the early access, fans can also purchase That JLo Glow Multitasking Serum and That Blockbuster Wonder Cream. Pre-Order on Dec. 8

Dior Diorskin Forever Perfect Foundation Dior Sephora Dior Diorskin Forever Perfect Foundation Dior The performer requires a solid foundation that'll enhance her perfect base and stay put as she shakes her stuff on stage. Lopez's longtime makeup artist Scott Barnes revealed to Allure he applies the Dior Forever Foundation on the star. It has buildable matte coverage with a touch of luminosity that's still lightweight on the skin. The newest version includes two formulations, one matte and the other radiant, offered in an expansive shade range. $52 at Sephora

The Method: Polish Lancer Sephora The Method: Polish Lancer Dr. Harold Lancer has been Lopez's skin guru for years. Louise Deschamps, the medical aesthetician to the stars at Lancer, dished to FashionMagazine.com the natural beauty uses Lancer's Method products at home, in addition to getting facials regularly and following a healthy lifestyle. The Method Polish works as an exfoliator to remove blackheads and enlarged pores, while resurfacing the skin to combat dryness, dullness and uneven texture. $75 at Sephora

Revitalift Bright Reveal Brightening Moisturizer SPF 30 L'Oreal Amazon Revitalift Bright Reveal Brightening Moisturizer SPF 30 L'Oreal SPF is essential for the ageless mother of two who told People she never forgets to use L'Oreal's SPF moisturizers every single day to protect the skin. She also works out regularly, drinks plenty of water, takes off her makeup before bed and tries to get as much sleep as she can, along with using products with glycolic acid "to get that healthy glow and clear skin." This moisturizer, fortunately, has both. $15.79 at Amazon

True Match Lumi Liquid Glow Illuminator L'Oreal Amazon True Match Lumi Liquid Glow Illuminator L'Oreal Want that J.Lo glow? Celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips revealed to Glamour that she uses this drugstore liquid highlighter to give Lopez's high cheekbones an illuminated-from-within effect, before dusting powder on shine-prone areas. $20 at Amazon

Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream La Mer Nordstrom Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream La Mer La Mer's iconic and luxurious Crème de la Mer has been known to be a favorite among celebs, and Lopez is no exception (it was rumored the songstress doused her whole body in the expensive cream). Barnes told Popsugar, "That's the one thing that's on the makeup station, no matter what." $180 at Nordstrom

Rose Day Cream Dr. Hauschka Skinstore Rose Day Cream Dr. Hauschka If La Mer is too pricey, you're in luck as J.Lo also adores the more affordable Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream, as she revealed on Watch What Happens Live in 2014 when a viewer called in to ask about her love for La Mer. $45 at Skinstore

