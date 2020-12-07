The Best Beauty and Skincare Products to Achieve Jennifer Lopez's Dewy Glow
Jennifer Lopez is the epitome of a glowing goddess...all the time! Perhaps it's her active, healthy lifestyle, her access to luxurious facials and, well, genetics, but we just want to get one step closer to achieving J.Lo's signature luminous complexion.
Immediately, beauty products come to mind. So we did some digging and scoured the Internet for the top makeup and skincare items the aging-backward beauty has used, including a tried-and-true face moisturizer from her go-to dermatologist and the affordable highlighter that keeps her luminous.
Plus, Lopez is finally launching her own skincare line, J.Lo Beauty, inspired by the beauty lessons she has learned over the years and the idea that "beauty has no expiration date." Sign up on the website to get early access on Dec. 8 to purchase That JLo Glow Multitasking Serum and That Blockbuster Wonder Cream and to pre-order the rest of the line before it officially launches on Jan. 1.
Ahead, discover the makeup and skincare products to help you channel that J.Lo glow.
RELATED CONTENT:
Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Iconic Campaign for Coach x Basquiat Line
Jennifer Lopez's Sequin Face Mask Is Available -- Shop Now!
Jennifer Lopez's DSW Shoe Collection Is $14.99 Right Now
Botox Alternatives: 28 Wrinkle Treatments We Love
23 Best Eye Creams -- Drunk Elephant, La Mer, Obagi, Bliss, Stila and More
33 Best Face Cleansers for All Skin Types and Every Budget
16 Best Face Oils -- Drunk Elephant, La Mer, Chanel, L'Occitane and More
Vote Merch for the 2020 Election: Best T-Shirts, Jewelry, Pins & More
Halle Berry's Skincare Routine: Her Favorite Beauty Products Revealed
Meghan Markle's Favorite Beauty, Skincare, Makeup and Hair Products
Chrissy Teigen's $1,110 Skincare Routine: A Full Breakdown
36 Best Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon for Under $35
17 Best Face Washes for Acne -- Lancer Skincare, Clinique & More
The Best Premium Beauty Products We've Found on Amazon