If you've ever coveted Jennifer Lopez' glowing skin and toned body (and let's be real, who hasn't?), then this new beauty drop is for you. The singer/actress/dancer's skincare line, JLo Beauty, is now introducing two new body products: Smooth + Seduce Contouring Body Cream and Tighten + Tease Resurfacing Body Serum.

“Our tagline is, ‘Beauty has no expiration date’ because to me, ageless isn’t just a mindset — you can feel youthful at any age and feel great, not just great for 50," said Lopez of her beauty line. "The goal was to create luxurious but accessible skincare you can afford to use daily and products that follow you through life. I hope you love them as much as I do.”

For even more JLo-approved skincare, such as booty balm, eye cream, hyaluronic acid cream, and more, shop her line at Sephora below.

