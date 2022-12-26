Jennifer Lopez Launches Two New Body Care Essentials: Shop JLo Beauty Products for Pop Star-Approved Skin
If you've ever coveted Jennifer Lopez' glowing skin and toned body (and let's be real, who hasn't?), then this new beauty drop is for you. The singer/actress/dancer's skincare line, JLo Beauty, is now introducing two new body products: Smooth + Seduce Contouring Body Cream and Tighten + Tease Resurfacing Body Serum.
Formulated with active caffeine, heptapeptide-7 and longan seed extract, this clinically-tested contour cream claims to firm skin and reduce skin dimpling.
This silky body serum states that it fades the appearance of aging and dark spots with a dream team of AHAs, niancinamide and peptides.
“Our tagline is, ‘Beauty has no expiration date’ because to me, ageless isn’t just a mindset — you can feel youthful at any age and feel great, not just great for 50," said Lopez of her beauty line. "The goal was to create luxurious but accessible skincare you can afford to use daily and products that follow you through life. I hope you love them as much as I do.”
For even more JLo-approved skincare, such as booty balm, eye cream, hyaluronic acid cream, and more, shop her line at Sephora below.
Get one step closer to JLo's famous derrière with this booty balm that claims to visibly firm and tighten skin while smoothing texture.
When in doubt, slather this rich cream — which features the brand's signature Olive Complex — onto your skin for a plump, hydrated finish to your skincare routine.
JLo's weightless booster is an ultra-blendable, ultra-sheer, vitamin E-packed formula that can be used for an all-over dewy glow or a bronzing and highlighting effect.
Infused with That JLo Glow Serum, this three-piece mask visibly tightens and lifts while delivering hydration, luminous brightness and supernova-level glow.
This ultra-rich gel serum features the JLO Beauty Olive Complex to give you complete hydration.
Give the sensitive area around your eyes some extra love with this rich eye cream from JLO Beauty. Made with patented peptides and a blurring complex, this will help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Use this daily cleanser to help rid your skin of dirt, makeup and other impurities your skin might encounter throughout the day.
JLO Beauty's moisturizer includes SPF 30, taking an extra step out of your beauty routine. Plus, it includes hydrating hyaluronic acid to help keep your skin moisturized all day long.
