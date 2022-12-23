Sponsored by City Beauty

Save On All of City Beauty's Anti-Aging and Nourishing Winter Skincare With This Exclusive Discount Code

By Lauren Gruber
City Beauty Exclusive Discount
City Beauty

With the new year soon upon us, you might want to integrate some healthier habits into your life. And one easier way to do something better for yourself is by upgrading to a beauty brand that is actually good for you.

City Beauty, a research-backed clean beauty and skincare brand, has a deep selection of luxurious cruelty-free products that help users feel youthful at any age. Our readers can enjoy an exclusive discount of 15% off site-wide on serums, creams, makeup and more at City Beauty by using the code ETONLINE at checkout. 

Starting today, treat yourself by taking 15% off their revolutionary science-backed skincare. City Beauty's most beloved product is its Plumping Lip Gloss, which not only provides immediate plumping results but also works to create fuller, healthier lips over time by hydrating and reducing fine lines with hyaluronic acid. More fan favorites from City Beauty include an eyelid treatment that targets drooping lids and a nourishing hand treatment for soothing dry winter skin.

Below, we've gathered ten of our favorite City Beauty products to grab for yourself or your loved ones. Just remember to enter the code ETONLINE at checkout to take 15% off your purchase.

City Lips Plumping Lip Gloss
City Lips Plumping Lip Gloss
City Beauty
City Lips Plumping Lip Gloss

Get a fuller pout almost instantly by using City Lips plumping gloss, which uses hyaluronic acid and oligopeptides to help hydrate and smooth fine lines for long-lasting results.

$35$30
WITH CODE ETONLINE
UpLift Firming Serum
UpLift Firming Serum
City Beauty
UpLift Firming Serum

Formulated with marine-derived plants, hyaluronic acid and goji fruit extract, this serum targets wrinkles and sagging skin to promote a lifted and youthful appearance.

$85$72
WITH CODE ETONLINE
Multi-Action Sculpting Cream
Multi-Action Sculpting Cream
City Beauty
Multi-Action Sculpting Cream

This sculpting cream hydrates while plumping and lifting skin with a blend of peptides and acacia biopolymer. 

$67$57
WITH CODE ETONLINE
Beyond Mascara Volumizing Treatment
Beyond Mascara Volumizing Treatment
City Beauty
Beyond Mascara Volumizing Treatment

Not only does this mascara work to temporarily darken and thicken your lashes, but it also contains a biotin and keratin-infused formula to encourage lash hydration to reduce fallout.

$35$30
WITH CODE ETONLINE
City Beauty Youth Rejuvenating Cleanser
Youth Rejuvenating Cleanser
City Beauty
City Beauty Youth Rejuvenating Cleanser

Gently exfoliate and cleanse your skin while receiving the promise of brightening and plumping benefits from hyaluronic acid and papaya enzymes when you use this rejuvenating cleanser.

$38$32
WITH CODE ETONLINE
City Beauty Lid Lifting Treatment
Lid Lifting Treatment
City Beauty
City Beauty Lid Lifting Treatment

Customers agree that where many eye creams fall short on effectiveness, City Beauty's lid lifting treatment actually works — just listen to this rave review: "I've seen other products advertising this type of result and tried them...not ever remotely effective," said the five-star reviewer. "But this is the real deal. I use it in the mornings, to practically eliminate...not reduce, yes, I said eliminate... the puffiness in my lids. Right away my eyes look better and brighter."

$67$57
WITH CODE ETONLINE
MicroBiome Night Mask
MicroBiome Night Mask
City Beauty
MicroBiome Night Mask

Upgrade your self-care routine with this face mask that works to balance the skin's natural microbiome overnight, resulting in a refreshed face the next morning. 

$65$55
WITH CODE ETONLINE
City Lash Lash Enhancing Serum
City Lash Lash Enhancing Serum
City Beauty
City Lash Lash Enhancing Serum

This lash-enhancing serum promotes thicker, longer lashes without harmful chemicals by using peptides, acetyl tetrapeptide and biotinoyl for healthier growth.

$90$77
WITH CODE ETONLINE
Restoring Hand Treatment
Restoring Hand Treatment
City Beauty
Restoring Hand Treatment

A good hand cream is a must for beating the winter dryness, and this prickly pear stem and marine extract-infused treatment is a luxurious choice.

$68$58
WITH CODE ETONLINE
City Beauty Barrier Rescue Firming Night Cream
Barrier Rescue Firming Night Cream
City Beauty
City Beauty Barrier Rescue Firming Night Cream

Deeply hydrate your skin while you sleep using City Beauty's firming night cream, infused with peptides and antioxidants to help restore your skin's barrier.

$84$71
WITH CODE ETONLINE

