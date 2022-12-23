With the new year soon upon us, you might want to integrate some healthier habits into your life. And one easier way to do something better for yourself is by upgrading to a beauty brand that is actually good for you.

City Beauty, a research-backed clean beauty and skincare brand, has a deep selection of luxurious cruelty-free products that help users feel youthful at any age. Our readers can enjoy an exclusive discount of 15% off site-wide on serums, creams, makeup and more at City Beauty by using the code ETONLINE at checkout.

Shop City Beauty

Starting today, treat yourself by taking 15% off their revolutionary science-backed skincare. City Beauty's most beloved product is its Plumping Lip Gloss, which not only provides immediate plumping results but also works to create fuller, healthier lips over time by hydrating and reducing fine lines with hyaluronic acid. More fan favorites from City Beauty include an eyelid treatment that targets drooping lids and a nourishing hand treatment for soothing dry winter skin.

Below, we've gathered ten of our favorite City Beauty products to grab for yourself or your loved ones. Just remember to enter the code ETONLINE at checkout to take 15% off your purchase.

City Lips Plumping Lip Gloss City Beauty City Lips Plumping Lip Gloss Get a fuller pout almost instantly by using City Lips plumping gloss, which uses hyaluronic acid and oligopeptides to help hydrate and smooth fine lines for long-lasting results. $35 $30 WITH CODE ETONLINE Shop Now

UpLift Firming Serum City Beauty UpLift Firming Serum Formulated with marine-derived plants, hyaluronic acid and goji fruit extract, this serum targets wrinkles and sagging skin to promote a lifted and youthful appearance. $85 $72 WITH CODE ETONLINE Shop Now

Multi-Action Sculpting Cream City Beauty Multi-Action Sculpting Cream This sculpting cream hydrates while plumping and lifting skin with a blend of peptides and acacia biopolymer. $67 $57 WITH CODE ETONLINE Shop Now

Beyond Mascara Volumizing Treatment City Beauty Beyond Mascara Volumizing Treatment Not only does this mascara work to temporarily darken and thicken your lashes, but it also contains a biotin and keratin-infused formula to encourage lash hydration to reduce fallout. $35 $30 WITH CODE ETONLINE Shop Now

City Beauty Youth Rejuvenating Cleanser City Beauty City Beauty Youth Rejuvenating Cleanser Gently exfoliate and cleanse your skin while receiving the promise of brightening and plumping benefits from hyaluronic acid and papaya enzymes when you use this rejuvenating cleanser. $38 $32 WITH CODE ETONLINE Shop Now

City Beauty Lid Lifting Treatment City Beauty City Beauty Lid Lifting Treatment Customers agree that where many eye creams fall short on effectiveness, City Beauty's lid lifting treatment actually works — just listen to this rave review: "I've seen other products advertising this type of result and tried them...not ever remotely effective," said the five-star reviewer. "But this is the real deal. I use it in the mornings, to practically eliminate...not reduce, yes, I said eliminate... the puffiness in my lids. Right away my eyes look better and brighter." $67 $57 WITH CODE ETONLINE Shop Now

MicroBiome Night Mask City Beauty MicroBiome Night Mask Upgrade your self-care routine with this face mask that works to balance the skin's natural microbiome overnight, resulting in a refreshed face the next morning. $65 $55 WITH CODE ETONLINE Shop Now

Restoring Hand Treatment City Beauty Restoring Hand Treatment A good hand cream is a must for beating the winter dryness, and this prickly pear stem and marine extract-infused treatment is a luxurious choice. $68 $58 WITH CODE ETONLINE Shop Now

