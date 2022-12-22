Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Launches New Year's Eve Shop With Sleek Looks to Ring in 2023 in Style
When we think of New Year's clothing, what immediately comes to mind? If your answer was all things sparkly, shiny and slinky, then SKIMS certainly understood the assignment.
Kim Kardashian's internet-famous lingerie and loungewear brand SKIMS just dropped its New Year's edit, and it's what glittery dreams are made of: sequined underwear, shimmering dresses and sultry shapewear.
If you've been anywhere on fashion TikTok in the last year, you've likely heard of the SKIMS soft lounge dress: a simple, maxi-length slip dress with a slight mermaid silhouette that hugs every curve to perfection. Not only is the beloved dress back in stock (for now!), but it now comes in NYE-approved shimmering fabrics in black, pink, grey, camel and off-white. SKIMS' New Year's collection also includes plenty more party-ready pieces in a wide range of sizes: XXS-4X.
The cult-favorite dress is just dying to be worn to your next soiree.
Whether you're in need of a last-minute NYE outfit or want to upgrade your lingerie collection for the new year, SKIMS' latest launch has you covered — literally. Below, check out some of our favorite pieces to shop from the SKIMS New Year's collection.
For a more casual New Year's Eve look, wear this shimmering bodysuit with your favorite pair of jeans.
Sparkling fabric takes this basic scoop-neck bralette up a few notches.
Pair your shiny new bralette with an equally eye-catching pair of panties.
SKIMS' take on the ultra-trendy corset top is made of cotton for a comfortable, breathable fit.
This sexy latex dress is giving us major dominatrix vibes — in the best way possible.
While its technically lingerie, we would totally wear this top with wide-legged trousers or a skirt for a party-ready look.
Make a statement in this eye-popping pink dress with a flattering low neckline and curve-hugging silhouette.
Because even your underwear collection deserves a festive update, this thong two-pack is studded with crystals in the Skims logo.
Snatch your waist with this shockingly comfortable pair of high-waisted compression shorts, available in every nude shade under the sun.
We're loving the Y2K vibes of this cozy logo lounge tank.
Adjustable straps and a silky-soft inner lining make this sequined bralette as comfy as it is cute.
Make it a matching set with an equally glamorous thong.
The high neckline and flattering fit of this dress makes it versatile enough for everything from date nights to office parties and beyond.
There are so many different ways to wear this sleek slip dress — now available in gold and silver.
RELATED CONTENT:
15 Wardrobe Must-Haves to Shop from the Reformation Winter Sale
New Year, New You: Everything You Need to Stay Healthy and Organized
15 Best New Year's Eve Dresses of 2022 for Every Budget
Khloe Kardashian Trolls Sister Kim for Posing in the Same Bodysuit
SKIMS Launches Incredibly Soft and Comfortable Bra Collection