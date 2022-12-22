Shopping

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Launches New Year's Eve Shop With Sleek Looks to Ring in 2023 in Style

By Lauren Gruber
When we think of New Year's clothing, what immediately comes to mind? If your answer was all things sparkly, shiny and slinky, then SKIMS certainly understood the assignment.

Kim Kardashian's internet-famous lingerie and loungewear brand SKIMS just dropped its New Year's edit, and it's what glittery dreams are made of: sequined underwear, shimmering dresses and sultry shapewear.  

Shop SKIMS New Year's Shop

If you've been anywhere on fashion TikTok in the last year, you've likely heard of the SKIMS soft lounge dress: a simple, maxi-length slip dress with a slight mermaid silhouette that hugs every curve to perfection. Not only is the beloved dress back in stock (for now!), but it now comes in NYE-approved shimmering fabrics in black, pink, grey, camel and off-white. SKIMS' New Year's collection also includes plenty more party-ready pieces in a wide range of sizes: XXS-4X. 

Soft Lounge Shimmer Long Slip Dress
Soft Lounge Shimmer Long Slip Dress
SKIMS
Soft Lounge Shimmer Long Slip Dress

The cult-favorite dress is just dying to be worn to your next soiree.

$78

Whether you're in need of a last-minute NYE outfit or want to upgrade your lingerie collection for the new year, SKIMS' latest launch has you covered — literally. Below, check out some of our favorite pieces to shop from the SKIMS New Year's collection.

Fits Everybody Square Neck Bodysuit
Fits Everybody Square Neck Bodysuit
SKIMS
Fits Everybody Square Neck Bodysuit

For a more casual New Year's Eve look, wear this shimmering bodysuit with your favorite pair of jeans.

$58
Naked Shine Scoop Bralette
Naked Shine Scoop Bralette
SKIMS
Naked Shine Scoop Bralette

Sparkling fabric takes this basic scoop-neck bralette up a few notches.

$24
Naked Shine Bikini
Naked Shine Bikini
SKIMS
Naked Shine Bikini

Pair your shiny new bralette with an equally eye-catching pair of panties.

$16
Cotton Corset Bustier
Cotton Corset Bustier
SKIMS
Cotton Corset Bustier

SKIMS' take on the ultra-trendy corset top is made of cotton for a comfortable, breathable fit.

$68
Latex Long Sleeve Dress
Latex Long Sleeve Dress
SKIMS
Latex Long Sleeve Dress

This sexy latex dress is giving us major dominatrix vibes — in the best way possible.

$128
Fits Everybody Strappy Back Cami
Fits Everybody Strappy Back Cami
SKIMS
Fits Everybody Strappy Back Cami

While its technically lingerie, we would totally wear this top with wide-legged trousers or a skirt for a party-ready look.

$38
Soft Lounge Shimmer Long Sleeve Dress
Soft Lounge Shimmer Long Sleeve Dress
SKIMS
Soft Lounge Shimmer Long Sleeve Dress

Make a statement in this eye-popping pink dress with a flattering low neckline and curve-hugging silhouette.

$88
Rhinestone Stretch Satin Thong Pack
Rhinestone Stretch Satin Thong Pack
SKIMS
Rhinestone Stretch Satin Thong Pack

Because even your underwear collection deserves a festive update, this thong two-pack is studded with crystals in the Skims logo.

$48
Barely There Mid-Thigh Short
Barely There Mid-Thigh Short
SKIMS
Barely There Mid-Thigh Short

Snatch your waist with this shockingly comfortable pair of high-waisted compression shorts, available in every nude shade under the sun.

$58
Rhinestone Logo Pointelle Tank
Rhinestone Logo Pointelle Tank
SKIMS
Rhinestone Logo Pointelle Tank

We're loving the Y2K vibes of this cozy logo lounge tank.

$68
Sequin Triangle Bralette
Sequin Triangle Bralette
SKIMS
Sequin Triangle Bralette

Adjustable straps and a silky-soft inner lining make this sequined bralette as comfy as it is cute.

$78
Sequin String Thong
Sequin String Thong
SKIMS
Sequin String Thong

Make it a matching set with an equally glamorous thong.

$48
Fits Everybody Sleeveless Mock Neck Dress
Fits Everybody Sleeveless Mock Neck Dress
SKIMS
Fits Everybody Sleeveless Mock Neck Dress

The high neckline and flattering fit of this dress makes it versatile enough for everything from date nights to office parties and beyond.

$78
Fits Everybody Slip Dress
Fits Everybody Slip Dress
SKIMS
Fits Everybody Slip Dress

There are so many different ways to wear this sleek slip dress — now available in gold and silver.

$62

