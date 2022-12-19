Shopping

15 Best New Year's Eve Dresses of 2022 for Every Budget: Reformation, Abercrombie, Lulu's, Revolve and More

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
new years eve dresses 2022
James Devaney/GC Images

New Year's Eve is just around the corner, which gives us the perfect excuse to refresh our holiday wardrobe. After years of not being able to celebrate properly due to the pandemic, we're more than ready to put on a cute dress, heels and sparkly jewelry. To help you plan your best New Year's Eve outfit yet, ET has scoured the internet for the best dresses for every budget, size and style.

Our favorite brands such as Lulu's, Reformation and Nordstrom have released their holiday party edits this year, and they certainly didn't disappoint. Sequined and velvet dresses are a New Year's Eve go-to for a reason, but we've also found plenty of unexpected options to help you stand out this holiday season. Whether you're attending a casual house party or decadent gala, there's something special from our selection of stunning cocktail dresses that is bound to catch your eye.

No matter if you're looking to splurge or save, we've found dresses at every price range: under $50, under $100 and under $200. Ahead, shop our top NYE dress picks from Nordstrom, Reformation, Lulu's, Abercrombie, Revolve, Reformation and more. 

Under $50

Lulu's Jazzy Belle Dark Green Velvet Dress
Lulu's Jazzy Belle Dark Green Velvet Dress
Lulu's
Lulu's Jazzy Belle Dark Green Velvet Dress

Available in slate blue, burnt orange, red and this festive deep green, this velvet cowl-neck dress is an affordable and adorable choice for any occasion.

$49
And Now This Trendy Plus Size Chain Strap Ribbed Knit Sweater Dress
And Now This Trendy Plus Size Chain Strap Ribbed Knit Sweater Dress
Macy's
And Now This Trendy Plus Size Chain Strap Ribbed Knit Sweater Dress

A simple bodycon dress gets a luxe upgrade with a gold chain strap and shoulder cutout.

$49
Women's One Shoulder Long Sleeve Cocktail Dress
Women's One Shoulder Long Sleeve Cocktail Dress
Amazon
Women's One Shoulder Long Sleeve Cocktail Dress

This little black dress is elevated with an asymmetrical neckline, shoulder cutout and flattering wrap waist.

$35
Open Edit Ruched Body-Con Mini Dress
Open Edit Ruched Body-Con Mini Dress
Nordstrom
Open Edit Ruched Body-Con Mini Dress

Available in straight and plus sizes, this simple ruched mini dress can be styled in so many different ways.

$75$30-$49
Lyaner Women's Spaghetti Straps Split Hem Sleeveless Zipper Bodycon Midi Dress
Lyaner Women's Spaghetti Straps Split Hem Sleeveless Zipper Bodycon Midi Dress
Amazon
Lyaner Women's Spaghetti Straps Split Hem Sleeveless Zipper Bodycon Midi Dress

At under $40, this asymmetrical midi dress is a steal. Plus, it comes in a ton of colors including this fiery reddish orange.

$34

Under $100

Lulus Bring It Rose Gold Sequin Bodycon Mini Dress
Lulus Bring It Rose Gold Sequin Bodycon Mini Dress
Lulu's
Lulus Bring It Rose Gold Sequin Bodycon Mini Dress

A sequin mini dress is the ultimate holiday party frock. Opt for this sparkly rose-gold cocktail dress from Lulus.

$59
Abercrombie and Fitch Corset Midi Sweater Dress
Corset Midi Sweater Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Corset Midi Sweater Dress

This corset-seamed sweater dress hugs your curves for a flattering fit.

$90$54
Fourteenth Place Cosima Metallic Pinstripe Faux Wrap Midi Dress
Fourteenth Place Cosima Metallic Pinstripe Faux Wrap Midi Dress
Nordstrom
Fourteenth Place Cosima Metallic Pinstripe Faux Wrap Midi Dress

Sparkly dresses are a party go-to for a reason, and this metallic bronze midi certainly fits the bill.

$79
Princess Polly Lillie Long Sleeve Mini Dress
Princess Polly Lillie Long Sleeve Mini Dress
Princess Polly
Princess Polly Lillie Long Sleeve Mini Dress

We love the romantic look of this Princess Polly dress, featuring floaty, puffed sleeves, corset waist and draped bust. 

$68
Petal and Pup Persia Dress
Persia Dress
Petal and Pup
Petal and Pup Persia Dress

This glowing golden midi dress is an elegant option for any occasion.

$69

Under $200

Reformation Nya Velvet Dress
Nya Velvet Dress
Reformation
Reformation Nya Velvet Dress

Consider your holiday party outfit settled — this elegant velvet cowl neck dress will score you so many compliments this season.

$398$199
Allsaints Hadley Sequin Dress
Hadley Sequin Dress
Allsaints
Allsaints Hadley Sequin Dress

Bring the drama in a sequin-covered slip dress with a flattering cowl neck and bias-cut silhouette.

$329$197
H:ours Keegan Dress
H:ours Keegan Dress
Revolve
H:ours Keegan Dress

Get the best of both worlds with this velvet mini dress featuring an asymmetrical sequined neckline.

$158
Standards and Practices Cowl Neck Sleeveless Dress
Standards and Practices Cowl Neck Sleeveless Dress
Nordstrom
Standards and Practices Cowl Neck Sleeveless Dress

This cowl-neck dress is a sophisticated choice for fancier soirees, and ranges from size 14-24.

$118
House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Frederick Dress
House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Frederick Dress
Revolve
House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Frederick Dress

"This dress is gorgeous!" one reviewer raved about this shiny halter gown. "It's super classy, but still sexy with the low back. It doesn't wrinkle which was awesome. I love it!!"

 

$188

RELATED CONTENT:

10 Holiday Dresses Under $75 to Shop at Macy's Friends and Family Sale

The Best Gifts to Shop That Will Arrive in Time for Christmas

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022: Last-Minute Gifts From Her Curated List

Amazon's Most-Loved Gifts Are Here To Save Your Holiday Shopping

Peace Out Skincare Favorites Are 30% Off for Winter-Ready Skin

25 Ultimate Luxury Gifts That Are Well Worth the Splurge

Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Kitchenware Line Is Up to 60% Off Right Now