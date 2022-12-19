New Year's Eve is just around the corner, which gives us the perfect excuse to refresh our holiday wardrobe. After years of not being able to celebrate properly due to the pandemic, we're more than ready to put on a cute dress, heels and sparkly jewelry. To help you plan your best New Year's Eve outfit yet, ET has scoured the internet for the best dresses for every budget, size and style.

Our favorite brands such as Lulu's, Reformation and Nordstrom have released their holiday party edits this year, and they certainly didn't disappoint. Sequined and velvet dresses are a New Year's Eve go-to for a reason, but we've also found plenty of unexpected options to help you stand out this holiday season. Whether you're attending a casual house party or decadent gala, there's something special from our selection of stunning cocktail dresses that is bound to catch your eye.

No matter if you're looking to splurge or save, we've found dresses at every price range: under $50, under $100 and under $200. Ahead, shop our top NYE dress picks from Nordstrom, Reformation, Lulu's, Abercrombie, Revolve, Reformation and more.

Under $50

Under $100

Under $200

