15 Best New Year's Eve Dresses of 2022 for Every Budget: Reformation, Abercrombie, Lulu's, Revolve and More
New Year's Eve is just around the corner, which gives us the perfect excuse to refresh our holiday wardrobe. After years of not being able to celebrate properly due to the pandemic, we're more than ready to put on a cute dress, heels and sparkly jewelry. To help you plan your best New Year's Eve outfit yet, ET has scoured the internet for the best dresses for every budget, size and style.
Our favorite brands such as Lulu's, Reformation and Nordstrom have released their holiday party edits this year, and they certainly didn't disappoint. Sequined and velvet dresses are a New Year's Eve go-to for a reason, but we've also found plenty of unexpected options to help you stand out this holiday season. Whether you're attending a casual house party or decadent gala, there's something special from our selection of stunning cocktail dresses that is bound to catch your eye.
No matter if you're looking to splurge or save, we've found dresses at every price range: under $50, under $100 and under $200. Ahead, shop our top NYE dress picks from Nordstrom, Reformation, Lulu's, Abercrombie, Revolve, Reformation and more.
Under $50
Available in slate blue, burnt orange, red and this festive deep green, this velvet cowl-neck dress is an affordable and adorable choice for any occasion.
A simple bodycon dress gets a luxe upgrade with a gold chain strap and shoulder cutout.
This little black dress is elevated with an asymmetrical neckline, shoulder cutout and flattering wrap waist.
Available in straight and plus sizes, this simple ruched mini dress can be styled in so many different ways.
At under $40, this asymmetrical midi dress is a steal. Plus, it comes in a ton of colors including this fiery reddish orange.
Under $100
A sequin mini dress is the ultimate holiday party frock. Opt for this sparkly rose-gold cocktail dress from Lulus.
This corset-seamed sweater dress hugs your curves for a flattering fit.
Sparkly dresses are a party go-to for a reason, and this metallic bronze midi certainly fits the bill.
We love the romantic look of this Princess Polly dress, featuring floaty, puffed sleeves, corset waist and draped bust.
This glowing golden midi dress is an elegant option for any occasion.
Under $200
Consider your holiday party outfit settled — this elegant velvet cowl neck dress will score you so many compliments this season.
Bring the drama in a sequin-covered slip dress with a flattering cowl neck and bias-cut silhouette.
Get the best of both worlds with this velvet mini dress featuring an asymmetrical sequined neckline.
This cowl-neck dress is a sophisticated choice for fancier soirees, and ranges from size 14-24.
"This dress is gorgeous!" one reviewer raved about this shiny halter gown. "It's super classy, but still sexy with the low back. It doesn't wrinkle which was awesome. I love it!!"
