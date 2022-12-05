Shopping

Holiday Dresses Under $75 to Shop During Macy's Friends and Family Sale — Ralph Lauren, Vince Camuto and More

By Lauren Gruber
Here at ET, we'll take any excuse to buy a new dress. Thankfully, a holiday season full of office soirees, New Years' parties and family get-togethers means there are plenty of occasions to shop for. If you want to treat yourself to a new dress (or two!) without breaking the bank, Macy's Friends and Family sale is offering the perfect opportunity to shop new styles at a discount. 

Now through Wednesday, December 7, Macy's Friends and Family sale selection is full of deep discounts on everything from men's and women's fashion to home essentials to your favorite beauty brands. With an extra 30% off, there are plenty of holiday dress options under $75 to shop. Top brands such as Lauren Ralph Lauren, Vince Camuto and Mango have adorable styles available at deep discounts.

From versatile sweater dresses and slip dresses to flattering wrap waists and A-lines, here are our favorite dresses to shop during Macy's Friends and Family sale — all under $75. For more affordable holiday dresses, check out dresses under $80 from Petal & Pup and holiday clothes to rent from Nuuly.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Tie-Waist Jersey Dress
Lauren Ralph Lauren Tie-Waist Jersey Dress
Macy's
Lauren Ralph Lauren Tie-Waist Jersey Dress

Pair this comfy jersey dress with boots for an easy holiday look you can wear from day to night.

$135$56
WITH CODE FRIEND
And Now This Trendy Plus Size Chain Strap Ribbed Knit Sweater Dress
And Now This Trendy Plus Size Chain Strap Ribbed Knit Sweater Dress
Macy's
And Now This Trendy Plus Size Chain Strap Ribbed Knit Sweater Dress

A simple bodycon dress gets a luxe upgrade with a gold chain strap and shoulder cutout.

$49$34
WITH CODE FRIEND
Mango Women's Side Slit Long Dress
Mango Women's Side Slit Long Dress
Macy's
Mango Women's Side Slit Long Dress

A sultry open back, side slit and keyhole neckline show just enough skin while keeping you warm.

$100$35
WITH CODE FRIEND
Cotton On Women's Mock Neck Sweater Dress
Cotton On Women's Mock Neck Sweater Dress
Macy's
Cotton On Women's Mock Neck Sweater Dress

A simple mock neck sweater dress is a cold-weather staple that you can dress up or down for any occasion.

$60$42
WITH CODE FRIEND
Vince Camuto Women's Midi Slip Dress
Vince Camuto Women's Midi Slip Dress
Macy's
Vince Camuto Women's Midi Slip Dress

We'd style this olive slip dress with a wide leather belt and matching boots for some added waist emphasis and visual interest.

$99$42
WITH CODE FRIEND
Bar III Ribbed Bodycon Sweater Midi Dress
Bar III Ribbed Bodycon Sweater Midi Dress
Macy's
Bar III Ribbed Bodycon Sweater Midi Dress

Turn heads in a red-hot midi dress, featuring a thigh-high slit and cozy ribbed sweater fabric. This dress is also available in pink and black, and sizes XXS-2X.

$60$42
WITH CODE FRIEND
NY Collection Plus Size Ruched A-Line Dress
NY Collection Plus Size Ruched A-Line Dress
Macy's
NY Collection Plus Size Ruched A-Line Dress

Choose between red, orange, navy, olive or classic black for this waist-snatching A-line dress that can be worn for so many occasions.

$70$49
WITH CODE FRIEND
And Now This Women's Ruched Long-Sleeve Peasant Dress
And Now This Women's Ruched Long-Sleeve Peasant Dress
Macy's
And Now This Women's Ruched Long-Sleeve Peasant Dress

Babydoll styles are everywhere this season, and this long-sleeved dress looks especially comfortable with a flowy silhouette — also available in plus sizes.

$49$21
WITH CODE FRIEND
INC Women's Faux-Wrap Velour Dress
INC Women's Faux-Wrap Velour Dress
Macy's
INC Women's Faux-Wrap Velour Dress

"This is such an elegant dress," said one happy reviewer about this velvet wrap dress. "I got it in the red and will wear it for both Christmas and Valentine's Day. Very flattering and lovely fabric."

$99$69
WITH CODE FRIEND
Vince Camuto Women's Keyhole Halter Dress
Vince Camuto Women's Keyhole Halter Dress
Macy's
Vince Camuto Women's Keyhole Halter Dress

For any event requiring cocktail attire, this cobalt blue midi with a keyhole neckline is a striking option.

$148$52
WITH CODE FRIEND

