Here at ET, we'll take any excuse to buy a new dress. Thankfully, a holiday season full of office soirees, New Years' parties and family get-togethers means there are plenty of occasions to shop for. If you want to treat yourself to a new dress (or two!) without breaking the bank, Macy's Friends and Family sale is offering the perfect opportunity to shop new styles at a discount.

Now through Wednesday, December 7, Macy's Friends and Family sale selection is full of deep discounts on everything from men's and women's fashion to home essentials to your favorite beauty brands. With an extra 30% off, there are plenty of holiday dress options under $75 to shop. Top brands such as Lauren Ralph Lauren, Vince Camuto and Mango have adorable styles available at deep discounts.

From versatile sweater dresses and slip dresses to flattering wrap waists and A-lines, here are our favorite dresses to shop during Macy's Friends and Family sale — all under $75. For more affordable holiday dresses, check out dresses under $80 from Petal & Pup and holiday clothes to rent from Nuuly.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom's Holiday Sale Ends Tonight: 15 Best Deals Up to 60% Off

The Mario Badescu Drying Lotion Used by Jennifer Aniston Is 30% Off

10 Luxury Gift Deals to Shop Now at The Saks Friends and Family Sale

Save on Dutch Ovens and Kitchen Gifts During Le Creuset's Sale

The Always Pan from Our Place Is On Sale for Under $100

The Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Are 20% Off for Black Friday Right Now

Coach Outlet's Cyber Monday Sale Is Still On — Save Up to 80% Now

Spanx Extended Cyber Monday Sale: Save 20% On Oprah-Approved Styles