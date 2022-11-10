Sponsored by Petal & Pup

The Best Holiday Dresses Under $80 from Petal & Pup: Shop Sequin Dresses, Velvet Jumpsuits, and More

By Lauren Gruber‍
After two years of lockdowns, we can't wait to celebrate the holidays with our friends and family — bring on the dinner parties, office gatherings, and New Year's Eve festivities. Now that we're finally able to ring in the holidays with our loved ones, getting into the joyful holiday spirit calls for a festive new dress, no matter your plans. 

To give your party wardrobe a much-needed refresh — without breaking the bank — women's apparel brand Petal & Pup's latest holiday collection has plenty of affordable dresses, jumpsuits, and rompers. Looking to make a statement this NYE with a bold new look? The backless Valentina jumpsuit and glittering Xayne dress are sure to turn some heads. But if you're looking for something a bit more subdued for office and family gatherings, the Persia dress is an elegant choice.

To help you steal the show this season, we've gathered our favorite holiday dresses to shop from Petal & Pup — all under $80. Whether you need a new dress to wear to a cocktail party with friends, your family’s annual holiday soirée, or a New Year's countdown, shop some of our top picks for festive ensembles to wear for your upcoming celebrations.

Riri Sequin Wrap Mini Dress
Riri Sequin Wrap Mini Dress
Petal and Pup
Riri Sequin Wrap Mini Dress

Available in black and this deep forest green, the Riri dress is party-ready with a twist waist detail and adjustable spaghetti straps.

$69
Persia Dress
Persia Dress
Petal and Pup
Persia Dress

This glowing golden midi dress is an elegant option for any occasion.

$69
Bella Long Sleeve Sequin Romper
Bella Long Sleeve Sequin Romper
Petal and Pup
Bella Long Sleeve Sequin Romper

This shimmering silvery nude romper is just begging to be worn to New Years' Eve parties.

$79
Aria Velvet Jumpsuit
Aria Velvet Jumpsuit
Petal and Pup
Aria Velvet Jumpsuit

Soft, slinky velvet is always a good choice for the holidays, especially in this rich sapphire blue.

$79
Saga Cut Out Midi Dress
Saga Cut Out Midi Dress
Petal and Pup
Saga Cut Out Midi Dress

Make a statement in this moody floral midi with a flattering cutout detail. 

$79
Xayne One Shoulder Sequin Midi Dress
Xayne One Shoulder Sequin Midi Dress
Petal and Pup
Xayne One Shoulder Sequin Midi Dress

Mixed fabrics and a one-shoulder silhouette add an unexpected twist to this glamorous dress.

$79
Opal Dress
Opal Dress
Petal and Pup
Opal Dress

This mini dress features a waist-defining faux-wrap skirt, billowy long sleeves, and a simple round neckline that can easily be dressed up with a statement necklace.

$74
Valentina Jumpsuit
Valentina Jumpsuit
Petal and Pup
Valentina Jumpsuit

Turn heads in this wide-legged jumpsuit, featuring a padded bra-like top, open back, and elastic waist band.

$79
Ariel Dress
Ariel Dress
Petal and Pup
Ariel Dress

Sultry lace paneling lends a romantic touch to this simple slip-style dress.

$76
Sawyer Midi Dress
Sawyer Midi Dress
Petal and Pup
Sawyer Midi Dress

Simple and sophisticated, this little black slip dress is something you can wear over and over again for many different occasions.

$79

