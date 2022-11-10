The Best Holiday Dresses Under $80 from Petal & Pup: Shop Sequin Dresses, Velvet Jumpsuits, and More
After two years of lockdowns, we can't wait to celebrate the holidays with our friends and family — bring on the dinner parties, office gatherings, and New Year's Eve festivities. Now that we're finally able to ring in the holidays with our loved ones, getting into the joyful holiday spirit calls for a festive new dress, no matter your plans.
To give your party wardrobe a much-needed refresh — without breaking the bank — women's apparel brand Petal & Pup's latest holiday collection has plenty of affordable dresses, jumpsuits, and rompers. Looking to make a statement this NYE with a bold new look? The backless Valentina jumpsuit and glittering Xayne dress are sure to turn some heads. But if you're looking for something a bit more subdued for office and family gatherings, the Persia dress is an elegant choice.
To help you steal the show this season, we've gathered our favorite holiday dresses to shop from Petal & Pup — all under $80. Whether you need a new dress to wear to a cocktail party with friends, your family’s annual holiday soirée, or a New Year's countdown, shop some of our top picks for festive ensembles to wear for your upcoming celebrations.
Available in black and this deep forest green, the Riri dress is party-ready with a twist waist detail and adjustable spaghetti straps.
This glowing golden midi dress is an elegant option for any occasion.
This shimmering silvery nude romper is just begging to be worn to New Years' Eve parties.
Soft, slinky velvet is always a good choice for the holidays, especially in this rich sapphire blue.
Make a statement in this moody floral midi with a flattering cutout detail.
Mixed fabrics and a one-shoulder silhouette add an unexpected twist to this glamorous dress.
This mini dress features a waist-defining faux-wrap skirt, billowy long sleeves, and a simple round neckline that can easily be dressed up with a statement necklace.
Turn heads in this wide-legged jumpsuit, featuring a padded bra-like top, open back, and elastic waist band.
Sultry lace paneling lends a romantic touch to this simple slip-style dress.
Simple and sophisticated, this little black slip dress is something you can wear over and over again for many different occasions.
