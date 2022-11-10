After two years of lockdowns, we can't wait to celebrate the holidays with our friends and family — bring on the dinner parties, office gatherings, and New Year's Eve festivities. Now that we're finally able to ring in the holidays with our loved ones, getting into the joyful holiday spirit calls for a festive new dress, no matter your plans.

To give your party wardrobe a much-needed refresh — without breaking the bank — women's apparel brand Petal & Pup's latest holiday collection has plenty of affordable dresses, jumpsuits, and rompers. Looking to make a statement this NYE with a bold new look? The backless Valentina jumpsuit and glittering Xayne dress are sure to turn some heads. But if you're looking for something a bit more subdued for office and family gatherings, the Persia dress is an elegant choice.

Shop Holiday Dresses

To help you steal the show this season, we've gathered our favorite holiday dresses to shop from Petal & Pup — all under $80. Whether you need a new dress to wear to a cocktail party with friends, your family’s annual holiday soirée, or a New Year's countdown, shop some of our top picks for festive ensembles to wear for your upcoming celebrations.

Persia Dress Petal and Pup Persia Dress This glowing golden midi dress is an elegant option for any occasion. $69 Buy Now

Aria Velvet Jumpsuit Petal and Pup Aria Velvet Jumpsuit Soft, slinky velvet is always a good choice for the holidays, especially in this rich sapphire blue. $79 Buy Now

Opal Dress Petal and Pup Opal Dress This mini dress features a waist-defining faux-wrap skirt, billowy long sleeves, and a simple round neckline that can easily be dressed up with a statement necklace. $74 Buy Now

Valentina Jumpsuit Petal and Pup Valentina Jumpsuit Turn heads in this wide-legged jumpsuit, featuring a padded bra-like top, open back, and elastic waist band. $79 Buy Now

Ariel Dress Petal and Pup Ariel Dress Sultry lace paneling lends a romantic touch to this simple slip-style dress. $76 Buy Now

Sawyer Midi Dress Petal and Pup Sawyer Midi Dress Simple and sophisticated, this little black slip dress is something you can wear over and over again for many different occasions. $79 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Drew Barrymore Shares Her Favorite Holiday Gifts to Give This Year

Sephora's Holiday Sale Ends Tonight: Shop the Best Last-Minute Deals

34 Best Early Black Friday Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Tech, Home & More

The Best Winter Fashion Finds at Nordstrom's Sale

Shop All the Looks from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show

15 Purposeful Gifts from Michael Stars to Keep Them Cozy This Winter

35 Gift Ideas for Every Type of Boyfriend This Holiday Season

25 Amazon Holiday Gifts for Women at Any Budget