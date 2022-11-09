The fourth fashion show for Rihanna's lingerie and loungewear brand Savage X Fenty aired today, and there are so many jaw dropping new looks to shop. The star-studded performance featured appearances from Taraji P. Henson, Irina Shayk, Rickey Thompson, Joan Smalls, and so many more celebs donning the latest collection.

Renowned for its inclusive sizing and diverse array of models, Savage X Fenty carries bras, panties, lingerie, loungewear, and more for every shape and size. Looks from the show — which are available to shop now — range from size XS-4X and bra sizes 30A-46H. The latest collection features pieces for men and women in decadent, wintry fabrics and colors: think jewel tones, velvet, and plenty of shimmer.

Shop Savage X Fenty

You can get your hands on the latest styles shown in the Savage X Fenty show by shopping the Savage X Fenty site, or the Amazon Fashion Store. Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite new pieces to shop straight off the runway, from bustiers and bodysuits to boxers and bathrobes. If you want to see these looks in action, here's how to watch Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show.

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 Collection

Velvet Vixen Lace-Up Bra Savage X Fenty Velvet Vixen Lace-Up Bra Perfect for the holiday season, this soft velvet longline bra features a lace-up detail, chenille lace, and demi cup coverage. $65 $50 AT SAVAGE X FENTY WITH XTRA VIP MEMBERSHIP Buy Now

Lineup Low-Impact Sports Bra Savage X Fenty Lineup Low-Impact Sports Bra Made for low-impact activities and lounging, this sports bra has an exposed elastic waistband and racerback straps. $45 $35 AT SAVAGE X FENTY WITH XTRA VIP MEMBERSHIP Buy Now

Savage X Satin Boxers Savage X Fenty Savage X Satin Boxers These silky soft boxers range in size from XS to XXXL for the perfect fit. $25 $7 AT SAVAGE X FENTY WITH XTRA VIP MEMBERSHIP Buy Now

Curve Alert Bodysuit Savage X Fenty Curve Alert Bodysuit Show off your curves in this strappy, high-cut bodysuit with a thong back and fully-lined bust. $65 $30 AT SAVAGE X FENTY WITH XTRA VIP MEMBERSHIP Buy Now

