Shop The Latest Looks from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4: Bras, Boxers, Sleepwear and More
The fourth fashion show for Rihanna's lingerie and loungewear brand Savage X Fenty aired today, and there are so many jaw dropping new looks to shop. The star-studded performance featured appearances from Taraji P. Henson, Irina Shayk, Rickey Thompson, Joan Smalls, and so many more celebs donning the latest collection.
Renowned for its inclusive sizing and diverse array of models, Savage X Fenty carries bras, panties, lingerie, loungewear, and more for every shape and size. Looks from the show — which are available to shop now — range from size XS-4X and bra sizes 30A-46H. The latest collection features pieces for men and women in decadent, wintry fabrics and colors: think jewel tones, velvet, and plenty of shimmer.
You can get your hands on the latest styles shown in the Savage X Fenty show by shopping the Savage X Fenty site, or the Amazon Fashion Store. Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite new pieces to shop straight off the runway, from bustiers and bodysuits to boxers and bathrobes. If you want to see these looks in action, here's how to watch Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show.
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 Collection
We're obsessed with the whole lingerie-as-outerwear trend, and this bustier is just dying to be worn on a night out.
Pair the Sharp Dresser bustier with matching metallic panties in a cheeky Brazilian cut.
Loungewear just got a whole lot sexier with this satin robe — available in magenta and honeycomb yellow.
Perfect for the holiday season, this soft velvet longline bra features a lace-up detail, chenille lace, and demi cup coverage.
Sultry cutouts and fishnet details take your basic black legging up a notch.
Made for low-impact activities and lounging, this sports bra has an exposed elastic waistband and racerback straps.
These silky soft boxers range in size from XS to XXXL for the perfect fit.
We're green with envy over this glittering mesh bustier with tulle lining and princess-seam boning.
Show off your curves in this strappy, high-cut bodysuit with a thong back and fully-lined bust.
These crushed velvet pajama pants would make a great gift for any man in your life.
RELATED CONTENT:
Savage x Fenty Drops Cozy New Loungewear Collection for Fall
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Just Dropped the Holiday Collection
What to Expect From Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 TV Event
Best Looks From the Savage X Fenty Runway and Red Carpet
Johnny Depp Makes Cameo in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Special
How to Watch Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4
Taraji P. Henson Praises Rihanna for Savage X Fenty Show's Body Inclusivity (Exclusive)
Rihanna Sparks Backlash After Casting Johnny Depp in Savage X Fenty Show