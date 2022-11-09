Shopping

Shop The Latest Looks from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4: Bras, Boxers, Sleepwear and More

By Lauren Gruber‍
The fourth fashion show for Rihanna's lingerie and loungewear brand Savage X Fenty aired today, and there are so many jaw dropping new looks to shop. The star-studded performance featured appearances from Taraji P. Henson, Irina Shayk, Rickey Thompson, Joan Smalls, and so many more celebs donning the latest collection. 

Renowned for its inclusive sizing and diverse array of models, Savage X Fenty carries bras, panties, lingerie, loungewear, and more for every shape and size. Looks from the show — which are available to shop now — range from size XS-4X and bra sizes 30A-46H. The latest collection features pieces for men and women in decadent, wintry fabrics and colors: think jewel tones, velvet, and plenty of shimmer.

Shop Savage X Fenty

You can get your hands on the latest styles shown in the Savage X Fenty show by shopping the Savage X Fenty site, or the Amazon Fashion Store. Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite new pieces to shop straight off the runway, from bustiers and bodysuits to boxers and bathrobes. If you want to see these looks in action, here's how to watch Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show.

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 Collection

Sharp Dresser Lace Bustier
Savage X Fenty
Sharp Dresser Lace Bustier

We're obsessed with the whole lingerie-as-outerwear trend, and this bustier is just dying to be worn on a night out.

$65$17 AT SAVAGE AT FENTY
WITH XTRA VIP MEMBERSHIP
$65 AT AMAZON
Sharp Dresser Lace Brazilian Panty
Savage X Fenty
Sharp Dresser Lace Brazilian Panty

Pair the Sharp Dresser bustier with matching metallic panties in a cheeky Brazilian cut.

$23$6 AT SAVAGE X FENTY
WITH XTRA VIP MEMBERSHIP
$23 AT AMAZON
Savage X Satin Long Robe
Savage X Fenty
Savage X Satin Long Robe

Loungewear just got a whole lot sexier with this satin robe — available in magenta and honeycomb yellow.

$120$47 AT SAVAGE X FENTY
WITH XTRA VIP MEMBERSHIP
Velvet Vixen Lace-Up Bra
Savage X Fenty
Velvet Vixen Lace-Up Bra

Perfect for the holiday season, this soft velvet longline bra features a lace-up detail, chenille lace, and demi cup coverage.

$65$50 AT SAVAGE X FENTY
WITH XTRA VIP MEMBERSHIP
Pin Up High-Waist Legging
Savage X Fenty
Pin Up High-Waist Legging

Sultry cutouts and fishnet details take your basic black legging up a notch.

$85$39 AT SAVAGE X FENTY
WITH XTRA VIP MEMBERSHIP
Lineup Low-Impact Sports Bra
Savage X Fenty
Lineup Low-Impact Sports Bra

Made for low-impact activities and lounging, this sports bra has an exposed elastic waistband and racerback straps.

$45$35 AT SAVAGE X FENTY
WITH XTRA VIP MEMBERSHIP
Savage X Satin Boxers
Savage X Fenty
Savage X Satin Boxers

These silky soft boxers range in size from XS to XXXL for the perfect fit.

$25$7 AT SAVAGE X FENTY
WITH XTRA VIP MEMBERSHIP
Going Platinum Mesh Bustier
Savage X Fenty
Going Platinum Mesh Bustier

We're green with envy over this glittering mesh bustier with tulle lining and princess-seam boning.

$65$17 AT SAVAGE X FENTY
WITH XTRA VIP MEMBERSHIP
$65 AT AMAZON
Curve Alert Bodysuit
Savage X Fenty
Curve Alert Bodysuit

Show off your curves in this strappy, high-cut bodysuit with a thong back and fully-lined bust.

$65$30 AT SAVAGE X FENTY
WITH XTRA VIP MEMBERSHIP
Whiskey Room Velvet Sleep Pant
Savage X Fenty
Whiskey Room Velvet Sleep Pant

These crushed velvet pajama pants would make a great gift for any man in your life.

$70$19 AT SAVAGE X FENTY
WITH XTRA VIP MEMBERSHIP

