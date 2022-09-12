Now that the weather is starting to get a little gloomier, we can't wait to curl up on the couch with a good book or show, light a candle, and enjoy the coziness of autumn storms. The key to the perfect lazy day in? Comfy loungewear. Just in time for sweater weather, Rihanna'sSavage X Fenty brand released a brand new lounge collection for staying cute and cozy all season long.

Shop Savage X Fenty Lounge

Since its launch in 2018, Rihanna's Savage X Fenty line has made waves as a sexy and size-inclusive lingerie brand. The new loungewear line honors this, with sweatshirts, leggings, slips, and more ranging from size XXS to 4X.

For non-members, the collection starts at $33, but you can shop the collection for as low as $12 with a new Xtra VIP membership. Xtra VIP Members have access to plenty of exclusive perks, including up to 50% off merchandise, yearly birthday surprises, early access to sales, 90-day return policies, and more for $50/month with no commitment.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your sleepwear selection or invest in a cute matching sweatsuit for lounging, Savage X Fenty's new collection is what lazy daydreams are made of. Plus, they will also make a fantastic gift for getting your holiday shopping done early. Check out every piece from the cozy new collection below.

Xssential Hoodie Savage X Fenty Xssential Hoodie This ultra-soft sweatshirt with an oversized fit, raw edge, and a drawstring hood is about to become your new favorite hoodie. $85 $32 WITH NEW XTRA VIP MEMBERSHIP Buy Now

Xssential Crop Hoodie Savage X Fenty Xssential Crop Hoodie The same super comfy hoodie with a trendy cropped fit. $65 $25 WITH NEW XTRA VIP MEMBERSHIP Buy Now

Rib Xssentials Tank Savage X Fenty Rib Xssentials Tank Soft enough to sleep in with a sultry deep scoop neck, this tank is a go-to for layering and lounging. $33 $12 WITH NEW XTRA VIP MEMBERSHIP Buy Now

Rib Xssentials Slip Savage X Fenty Rib Xssentials Slip Add a touch of old-school glamour to your loungewear collection with this slinky slip dress. $50 $20 WITH NEW XTRA VIP MEMBERSHIP Buy Now

Xssential Baby Pocket Tee Savage X Fenty Xssential Baby Pocket Tee Paired with leggings or sweats for nights in or jeans for a casual daytime 'fit, this pocket tee is a must-have basic. $40 $15 WITH NEW XTRA VIP MEMBERSHIP Buy Now

