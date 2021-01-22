11 Chic Pajama Sets to Lounge in All Day
Hoodies, check. Sweatpants, check. Leggings and loungewear sets? Check and check. And let's not forget about those oversized T-shirts and cozy socks.
When it comes to your list of at-home wardrobe staples, you're probably going through it and saying to yourself, "The gang's all here." But there might be one area of your closet that could use a little cushion: pajamas.
Pajama sets are nothing new to the world of relaxed, lounge-worthy clothes. But lately, when those are the only pieces you want to wear, the sleepwear staple -- once reserved for catching Z's on a luxurious, plush mattress -- has come front and center. And now, they've become a daily wardrobe essential (especially if you're ready to toss those old, worn-out tees and boxer shorts).
Whether you're looking to build a collection of stylish sleepwear to rotate through on a regular basis or you want to step up your at-home fashion game with a round of eye-catching PJ's (regardless if someone sees you wearing them or not), you can't ignore the level of satisfaction you can get from cool pajama sets -- especially when it means you get to flaunt your style at all hours of the day.
The variety of sleepwear options available is virtually endless, from vibrant prints and long sleeve and shorts sets to unexpected details with classic silhouettes. So, to give you a head start on shopping, ET Style pulled together its favorites just for you. Ahead, see the chic pajama sets just waiting for a spot in your loungewear drawer.
RELATED CONTENT:
Early Presidents Day Mattress Deals to Shop Now
Skims Waffle Knit Collection is Back
The Best Loungewear for Relaxing -- Matching Sets, Joggers and More
Selena Gomez All Smiles Rocking Matching Pajamas With Her Gal Pals -- See the Pics!
Get Selena Gomez's Perfectly Slouchy Winter Coat