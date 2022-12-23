15 Celebrity Spirits Brands to Order with The Minibar Delivery App for New Year's Eve Entertaining
After years of not being able to celebrate properly due to the pandemic, we're more than ready to dance the night away this New Year's Eve. Whether you're going to an intimate house party or raging soiree, odds are you'll want some libations to sip or share as you welcome in 2023. Enter Minibar Delivery, an easier way to secure all your booze needs for celebrating the new year.
Founded in New York City, Minibar Delivery is an on-demand alcohol delivery app that will have your favorite bottle at your door within an hour. Minibar Delivery is available in over 200 cities across America, meaning you won't have to brave the cold to procure the perfect party favor. If you really want to impress this year, Minibar Delivery has a wide variety of celebrity-owned alcohol brands from your favorite stars.
Some celebrity alcohol brands are so popular, you might not have known they were helmed by your favorite actor or singer. Take Wild Turkey Bourbon, with Matthew McConaughey as its creative director or Aviation Gin, founded by Ryan Reynolds.
Whether you've been dying to know what vodka is in Kate Hudson's filthy, dirty little martini or dazzle your host with Jay Z's D'Usse cognac, Minibar Delivery has all your celebrity-driven alcohol needs covered. Below, shop some of our favorite star-studded spirits.
A few sips of this Kentucky bourbon will have you feeling "alright, alright, alright" — like its creative director Matthew McConaughey.
Kendall Jenner's wildly popular 818 tequila has a very Instagrammable bottle, making it a great gift for your trendiest friends and family.
Cardi B is the life of the party, so it's only natural that she would come up with a vodka-infused whipped cream to take your favorite holiday drinks up a notch.
With notes of lavender, cardamom and sarsaparilla, Ryan Reynolds' Aviation gin is an industry favorite that's surprisingly budget-friendly.
Regardless of whether they're a Post Malone fan or not, this rosé is a refreshing crowd-pleaser: clean and pleasantly acidic with a wonderful balance of ripe pineapple, fresh pear and strawberry.
It might not be 24 karats, but you can certainly make some magic with Bruno Mars' chocolate rum — a natural match for coffee-centric cocktails.
We all know George Clooney's popular Casamigos tequila, but the actor's brand also produces a supreme mezcal flavored with herbal mint aromas, tamarind, dried oregano, pomegranate, mango and thyme.
We already know how Kate Hudson likes her martinis, but did you know she also has her own vodka brand?
For serious Scotch drinkers — and serious Parks and Rec fans — this single malt is certainly a splurge-worthy gift.
Not only does Jay-Z's cognac taste delicious, as it's naturally aged in France for at least four years, but it will also look gorgeous on anyone's shelf.
Created by Cameron Diaz and entrepreneur Katherine Power, Avaline's white wine is a refreshingly crisp dry Spanish white.
We can always count on Snoop Dogg to make our lives a little more decadent, especially with this subtly strawberry-flavored gin in a mesmerizing bottle.
Is there anything The Rock can't do? Dwayne Johnson's 100% blue agave reposado tequila features "notes of oak and vanilla with a smooth, rich finish."
Whether they're a Vampire Diaries fan or just a fan of great bourbon, this whisky created by Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley is a great choice.
Another joint creation from beloved television powerhouses, this smokey mezcal comes from Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.
