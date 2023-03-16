Best Bar Carts and Bar Cabinets Plus Everything You Need to Stock Them: Cocktail Glasses, Art Prints and More
Is staying in the new going out?
Perhaps not, but opting for a fancy night at home not only ensures that you'll get the drink you want without standing in line, but it can also save you money — especially with inflation increasing costs just about everywhere, including bars and restaurants.
If you're starting the quest to build your home bar and become an at-home mixologist, the stylish bar cart or sleek bar cabinet provides storage and some flare to your place. When bars were shut down and we were forced to spend more time in our homes, it's not surprising that the bar cart and bar cabinet was one of the biggest home trends to resurface during the pandemic — and even though quarantine is well past us, the at-home bars are here to stay. A quick TikTok search will show you plenty of ways to style your cart or cabinet, but we're here to tell you which bar carts, bar cabinets, cocktail glasses and accessories are worth shopping for this year.
Born after the 1920s prohibition era, the cocktail cart symbolized luxury and indulgence reaching peak popularity during the 1950s, according to Hunker. Classic films such as High Society as well as the more contemporary TV show Mad Men frequently used the bar cart and bar cabinet as a prop, further popularizing the style. Now, they lend an old-world touch of glamour to any space, in line with the resurgence of midcentury design.
To help you build the home bar of your dreams, especially with St. Patrick's Day festivities upon us, we've rounded up the best bar carts and bar cabinets to shop at every price point — whether you're looking to save or splurge. Plus, we found some seriously stunning glassware and bar accessories to deck out your bar or gift to the cocktail connoisseur in your life. And once your stunning bar cart or cabinet arrives, you'll want to stock it so check out our favorite celebrity-led alcohol brands. Cheers!
Best Bar Carts and Cabinets of 2023
Vintage, velvet and all around luxurious, this bar cabinet from Anthropologie will make a statement in any home. Beyond fashionable, it's also functional with adjustable shelves and wine glass hangers built-in.
This vintage-inspired gold bar cart is on sale for over 50% off right now, complete with elegant mirrored shelves and lockable wheels.
You'll have sophistication without breaking the bank when you go for this upscale design from Mercury Row. It has plenty of space and two shelves inside each cabinet door.
Simplicity elevates this elegant wood and antique brass cart from West Elm. The mid-century modern design works with a variety of styles.
Tight on space? This sleek black bar cabinet is designed to fit into an unused corner of your living room or dining room.
If you're willing to splurge on an investment piece, this gorgeous option from West Elm has plenty of storage with antique brass, woodgrain and lacquer finishes.
A budget-friendly option at under $50, this bar cart has plenty of hooks and wine racks to store your favorite glasses and bottles.
If you're looking for a bar cabinet that's unlike any other, this affordable option from Wayfair is for you. Along with plenty of space for bottles and glasses, it has color-adjustable lighting that illuminates the bar from within.
Give your home a touch of old-world glamour with a gold bar cart, complete with a wine rack and glass hanging rack.
Woven doors mix mid-century modern design and boho style on this charming wooden bar cabinet.
Best Glassware of 2023
This might not be scientifically true, but we think your margaritas will taste even better sipped out of these recycled glasses with a subtle iridescent finish.
Choose between peach, blue or pink for this set of four multicolored coupe glasses.
For the cocktail connoisseur, Estelle Colored Glass' selection of hand-blown glassware comes in so many stunning colors, including this pair in sophisticated smokey amber.
Champagne toasts taste even better sipped out of these multicolored flutes.
We're loving the subtle art deco vibes coming from these gold-rimmed wine glasses with vertical stripes.
Best Bar Accessories of 2023
The ultimate bar accessory is a bottle of your favorite liquor or wine. For those of the legal drinking age, choose from an expansive selection of beer, wine and liquor with Minibar and get it delivered to your door in under 60 minutes. Minibar partners with local retailers, so you never run low on your favorite drinks. And for those who don't drink, they also deliver snacks and non-alcoholic drinks.
Right now they're offering two money-saving promos. If you're a new user to Minibar you can use the code LUCKY10 for $10 off your first order until March 31. If you've already used this convenient service, during March Madness, from March 14 to April 3 you can say $10 on orders of $75 or more using the code MADNESS23.
Stir up a perfectly chilled martini or old fashioned with this vintage-inspired set, including a crystal mixing glass, bar spoon, shot measure and strainer.
This book of cocktail recipes doubles as bar cart decor.
No bar cart is complete without a beautiful set of cocktail (or mocktail) maker tools. This luxe gunmetal four-piece set is a bestseller at Williams Sonoma — also available in gold, silver and copper.
Hang these retro cocktail prints above your bar cart to really tie your space together.
Help them craft a delicious and potent Bloody Mary with these glasses that diagram the measurements and ingredients of everything they'll need.
