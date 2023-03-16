Is staying in the new going out?

Perhaps not, but opting for a fancy night at home not only ensures that you'll get the drink you want without standing in line, but it can also save you money — especially with inflation increasing costs just about everywhere, including bars and restaurants.

If you're starting the quest to build your home bar and become an at-home mixologist, the stylish bar cart or sleek bar cabinet provides storage and some flare to your place. When bars were shut down and we were forced to spend more time in our homes, it's not surprising that the bar cart and bar cabinet was one of the biggest home trends to resurface during the pandemic — and even though quarantine is well past us, the at-home bars are here to stay. A quick TikTok search will show you plenty of ways to style your cart or cabinet, but we're here to tell you which bar carts, bar cabinets, cocktail glasses and accessories are worth shopping for this year.

Born after the 1920s prohibition era, the cocktail cart symbolized luxury and indulgence reaching peak popularity during the 1950s, according to Hunker. Classic films such as High Society as well as the more contemporary TV show Mad Men frequently used the bar cart and bar cabinet as a prop, further popularizing the style. Now, they lend an old-world touch of glamour to any space, in line with the resurgence of midcentury design.

To help you build the home bar of your dreams, especially with St. Patrick's Day festivities upon us, we've rounded up the best bar carts and bar cabinets to shop at every price point — whether you're looking to save or splurge. Plus, we found some seriously stunning glassware and bar accessories to deck out your bar or gift to the cocktail connoisseur in your life. And once your stunning bar cart or cabinet arrives, you'll want to stock it so check out our favorite celebrity-led alcohol brands. Cheers!

Best Bar Carts and Cabinets of 2023

Best Glassware of 2023

Best Bar Accessories of 2023

The ultimate bar accessory is a bottle of your favorite liquor or wine. For those of the legal drinking age, choose from an expansive selection of beer, wine and liquor with Minibar and get it delivered to your door in under 60 minutes. Minibar partners with local retailers, so you never run low on your favorite drinks. And for those who don't drink, they also deliver snacks and non-alcoholic drinks.

