One of the things that gets us through the winter chill — aside from our favorite Christmas movies — are holiday parties. Whether it's a family get-together, an office outing or an intimate dinner party among friends, the holidays remind us to spend time with our loved ones and make memories to last us through long, cold nights. Odds are, you'll want to bring over a bottle of wine or liquor for your hosts — that's where Minibar Delivery comes in.

Founded in New York City, Minibar Delivery is an on-demand alcohol delivery app that will have your favorite bottle at your door within an hour. Minibar Delivery is available in over 200 cities across America, meaning you won't have to brave the cold to procure the perfect host gift. If you really want to impress this year, Minibar Delivery has a wide variety of celebrity-owned alcohol brands from your favorite stars.

Some celebrity-owned alcohol brands are so popular, you might not have known they were helmed by your favorite actor or singer. Take Wild Turkey Bourbon, with Matthew McConaughey as its creative director; Hampton Water Rosé, created by Jon Bon Jovi and his son; or Aviation Gin, founded by Ryan Reynolds.

Whether you've been dying to know what vodka is in Kate Hudson's filthy, dirty little martini or dazzle your host with Jay Z's D'Usse cognac, Minibar Delivery has all your celebrity-driven alcohol needs covered. Below, shop some of our favorite star-studded spirits.

818 Tequila Blanco Minibar Delivery 818 Tequila Blanco Kendall Jenner's wildly popular 818 tequila has a very Instagrammable bottle, making it a great gift for your trendiest friends and family. $44 Shop Now

Selvarey Chocolate Rum Minibar Delivery Selvarey Chocolate Rum It might not be 24 karats, but you can certainly make some magic with Bruno Mars' chocolate rum — a natural match for coffee-centric cocktails. $42 Shop Now

Casamigos Mezcal Minibar Delivery Casamigos Mezcal We all know George Clooney's popular Casamigos tequila, but the actor's brand also produces a supreme mezcal flavored with herbal mint aromas, tamarind, dried oregano, pomegranate, mango and thyme. $70 Shop Now

D'Usse Cognac VSOP Minibar Delivery D'Usse Cognac VSOP Not only does Jay-Z's cognac taste delicious, as it's naturally aged in France for at least four years, but it will also look gorgeous on anyone's shelf. $57 Shop Now

Avaline White Minibar Delivery Avaline White Created by Cameron Diaz and entrepreneur Katherine Power, Avaline's white wine is a refreshingly crisp dry Spanish white. $20 Shop Now

Indoggo Strawberry Flavored Gin Minibar Delivery Indoggo Strawberry Flavored Gin We can always count on Snoop Dogg to make our lives a little more decadent, especially with this subtly strawberry-flavored gin in a mesmerizing bottle. $30 Shop Now

Teremana Reposado Tequila Minibar Delivery Teremana Reposado Tequila Is there anything The Rock can't do? Dwayne Johnson's 100% blue agave reposado tequila features "notes of oak and vanilla with a smooth, rich finish." $32 Shop Now

Brother's Bond Straight Bourbon Minibar Delivery Brother's Bond Straight Bourbon Whether they're a Vampire Diaries fan or just a fan of great bourbon, this whisky created by Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley is a great choice. $43 Shop Now

Dos Hombres Mezcal Minibar Delivery Dos Hombres Mezcal Another joint creation from beloved television powerhouses, this smokey mezcal comes from Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. $55 Shop Now

Hampton Water Rosé Minibar Delivery Hampton Water Rosé You know a rosé is going to be good when it's got rockstar Jon Bon Jovi's stamp of approval. $18 Shop Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

